North Italia Coming to Mary Brickell Village

Italian chain North Italia will churn out brick-oven pizza and house-made pasta in Mary Brickell Village beginning in the fall. The restaurant, which operates more than a dozen locations across the country, will be the first in Florida.

Created in 2002 by James Beard Award semifinalist Sam Fox, North Italia falls under his Fox Restaurant Group hospitality company, which runs more than 50 concepts across the country including wine and burger bar Zinburger and Boca Raton's health-focused True Food Kitchen.

"When we opened True Food Kitchen in Boca, we really felt like we were a part of the neighborhood and appreciated the warm welcome of the local community," Fox says. "We’re looking forward to enjoying the same close relationship between our neighbors in Brickell with North Italia.”