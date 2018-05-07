North Italia Coming to Mary Brickell Village

Italian chain North Italia will churn out brick-oven pizza and house-made pasta in Mary Brickell Village beginning in the fall. The restaurant, which operates more than a dozen locations across the country, will be the first in Florida.
Created in 2002 by James Beard Award semifinalist Sam Fox, North Italia falls under his Fox Restaurant Group hospitality company, which runs more than 50 concepts across the country including wine and burger bar Zinburger and Boca Raton's health-focused True Food Kitchen.
"When we opened True Food Kitchen in Boca, we really felt like we were a part of the neighborhood and appreciated the warm welcome of the local community," Fox says. "We’re looking forward to enjoying the same close relationship between our neighbors in Brickell with North Italia.”
In Brickell, the restaurant will serve a roster of pizzas, pastas, seafood, meats and small plates like Italian meatballs and tomato with burrata for lunch and dinner. While an exact lineup with prices has not been released for North Italia's Brickell outpost, other locations fall between $10 to $20 per item, depending on size.
Some of the chain's standout items include bolognese, made with meat sauce, handmade tagliatelle noodles and Grana Padano cheese; and the bacon and egg pizza topped with grilled asparagus, roasted potato, garlic confit, and rosemary.
The restaurant's menu will be complemented by handcrafted cocktails such as the I.G.T. blended with Dimmi Liquore di Milano, lemon zest, and basil; the Rosemary and Lime fused with Ketel One, rosemary, angostura, and smashed lime; and the Red Sangria with brandy, blood orange, red wine, and strawberry, lime. The Brickell location will also feature local beers and a wine list of red, white, and sparkling from Italy.
North Italia. Opening fall 2018; 900 S. Miami Ave. #111, Miami; northitaliarestaurant.com.
