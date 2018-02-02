Norman Van Aken's Three Opens for Brunch in Wynwood

Three, Norman Van Aken's new restaurant inside the Wynwood Arcade, is now open for Sunday brunch.

The James Beard Award-winning chef, considered the founding father of New World cuisine, opened the space this past November. Along with it came No. 3 Social, Wynwood's first rooftop bar and lounge, located directly above the restaurant. If that weren't enough, Van Aken will debut a modern cooking school next door to the restaurant within the next month. It will be a place where he, along with a rotating lineup of celebrity guest chefs, will lead cooking demos, seminars, and intimate tastings.

Meanwhile, the restaurant offers an eclectic assortment of brunch items every Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Of course there are numerous cocktails, from a mimosa blended with cava ($12) to the Late Bloomer, made with vodka, apple, lemon, basil, and elderflower ($14).