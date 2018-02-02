 


Eggs Benedict with tomato and kale.
Eggs Benedict with tomato and kale.
Photo by Clarissa Buch

Norman Van Aken's Three Opens for Brunch in Wynwood

Clarissa Buch | February 2, 2018 | 9:00am
AA

Three, Norman Van Aken's new restaurant inside the Wynwood Arcade, is now open for Sunday brunch.

The James Beard Award-winning chef, considered the founding father of New World cuisine, opened the space this past November. Along with it came No. 3 Social, Wynwood's first rooftop bar and lounge, located directly above the restaurant. If that weren't enough, Van Aken will debut a modern cooking school next door to the restaurant within the next month. It will be a place where he, along with a rotating lineup of celebrity guest chefs, will lead cooking demos, seminars, and intimate tastings.

Meanwhile, the restaurant offers an eclectic assortment of brunch items every Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Of course there are numerous cocktails, from a mimosa blended with cava ($12) to the Late Bloomer, made with vodka, apple, lemon, basil, and elderflower ($14).

Hush puppies with chicken-liver butter.
Hush puppies with chicken-liver butter.
Photo by Clarissa Buch

Then comes the food. Under "Snacks and Starters" on the menu, a crunchy pair of biscuits is served with sliced American ham and a scoop of strawberry jam ($8). There are also hush puppies — four savory deep-fried balls of a cornmeal-based batter are paired with a rich chicken-liver butter ($7). For something hot, order the steamed shrimp and pork dumplings in a light ponzu broth ($12) — the expertly blended meat produces a pleasant melt-in-your-mouth sensation.

Of the main plates, eggs Benedict stands out ($14). Opt for pork belly or a thick serving of tomato and kale. Both come doused in a creamy hollandaise sauce atop a heavily buttered toasted English muffin. Equally satisfying is the duck confit hash, served with a sunny-side-up egg and topped with poblanos and tomatillo salsa ($16). In the ultrasavory department, consider the Korea Town fried chicken and waffles drizzled with an Asian spice syrup ($21).

Chocolate and coconut mousse
Chocolate and coconut mousse
Photo by Clarissa Buch

Sweet brunch entrées are also available, including toasted walnut and buttermilk pancakes with vanilla bean maple syrup ($16) and the My Down Island French Toast, with Curaçao-scented foie gras and savory passionfruit caramel ($28).

Don't forget dessert. The restaurant recommends a chocolate and coconut mousse ($12) or baked brioche with pineapple jam and a rum glaze ($12). Yogurt and granola will satisfy those in search of something light.

Three. 50 NW 24th St., Miami; 305-748-4540; threewynwood.com. Brunch is served Sundays 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

 
Clarissa Buch has been named a “Local Expert” by Tasting Table. She writes about food and culture for local and national publications. You can find her in restaurants where she asks, photographs, and eats way too much (in that order).

