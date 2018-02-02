Norman Van Aken's Three Opens for Brunch in Wynwood

Three, Norman Van Aken's new restaurant inside the Wynwood Arcade, is now open for Sunday brunch.
The James Beard Award-winning chef, considered the founding father of New World cuisine, opened the space this past November. Along with it came No. 3 Social, Wynwood's first rooftop bar and lounge, located directly above the restaurant. If that weren't enough, Van Aken will debut a modern cooking school next door to the restaurant within the next month. It will be a place where he, along with a rotating lineup of celebrity guest chefs, will lead cooking demos, seminars, and intimate tastings.
Meanwhile, the restaurant offers an eclectic assortment of brunch items every Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Of course there are numerous cocktails, from a mimosa blended with cava ($12) to the Late Bloomer, made with vodka, apple, lemon, basil, and elderflower ($14).
Then comes the food. Under "Snacks and Starters" on the menu, a crunchy pair of biscuits is served with sliced American ham and a scoop of strawberry jam ($8). There are also hush puppies — four savory deep-fried balls of a cornmeal-based batter are paired with a rich chicken-liver butter ($7). For something hot, order the steamed shrimp and pork dumplings in a light ponzu broth ($12) — the expertly blended meat produces a pleasant melt-in-your-mouth sensation.
Of the main plates, eggs Benedict stands out ($14). Opt for pork belly or a thick serving of tomato and kale. Both come doused in a creamy hollandaise sauce atop a heavily buttered toasted English muffin. Equally satisfying is the duck confit hash, served with a sunny-side-up egg and topped with poblanos and tomatillo salsa ($16). In the ultrasavory department, consider the Korea Town fried chicken and waffles drizzled with an Asian spice syrup ($21).
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Sweet brunch entrées are also available, including toasted walnut and buttermilk pancakes with vanilla bean maple syrup ($16) and the My Down Island French Toast, with Curaçao-scented foie gras and savory passionfruit caramel ($28).
Don't forget dessert. The restaurant recommends a chocolate and coconut mousse ($12) or baked brioche with pineapple jam and a rum glaze ($12). Yogurt and granola will satisfy those in search of something light.
Three. 50 NW 24th St., Miami; 305-748-4540; threewynwood.com. Brunch is served Sundays 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!