No Name Chinese Dim Sum Brunch Offers Bottomless Riesling

Feeling a little hung-over? No Name Chinese's dim sum brunch with bottomless Riesling just might make you feel alive again.

Uvaggio Wine Bar owners Heath Porter and Craig DeWald opened No Name Chinese with the goal of offering Chinese food that's light and fresh versus the usual greasy take-out. “People think Chinese and immediately associate it with heavy dishes,” Porter says. “We wanted to change that.”

Porter and executive chef Pablo Zitzmann have been planning a dim sum brunch since the eatery opened. “So many brunches overkill it with sweet, and that didn’t really play into the Chinese thing.”