Nightlife Brewing Co. Celebrates Dwyane Wade's Return With Wade County IPA

Drink up, Miami! Dwyane Wade has announced his return to the Miami Heat. To celebrate, Nightlife Brewing Co., the local brewery at Marlins Park, is behind the limited-edition beer Wade County IPA.

Available only at Nightlife's taproom, located on the first floor of the Home Plate Garage, Wade County IPA is brewed with mosaic and citrus hops and contains 6 percent ABV. It features a tropical and fruity flavor with a slight bitterness. A pint costs only $3, in honor of Wade's jersey number.