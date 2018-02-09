Nightlife Brewing Co. Celebrates Dwyane Wade's Return With Wade County IPA

Drink up, Miami! Dwyane Wade has announced his return to the Miami Heat. To celebrate, Nightlife Brewing Co., the local brewery at Marlins Park, is behind the limited-edition beer Wade County IPA.
Available only at Nightlife's taproom, located on the first floor of the Home Plate Garage, Wade County IPA is brewed with mosaic and citrus hops and contains 6 percent ABV. It features a tropical and fruity flavor with a slight bitterness. A pint costs only $3, in honor of Wade's jersey number.
The Heat's surprise trade with the Cleveland Cavaliers for Wade came as a shock to all involved — including the baller himself, according to ESPN.
Wade makes his triumphant return to the Heat tonight against the Milwaukee Bucks. The basketball superstar left Miami in 2016 for his hometown of Chicago. Wade released an emotional video on Instagram to tell Miami fans how much he missed his adoptive city.
The upcoming game is your chance to try Wade County IPA. Nightlife has made only nine gallons of this limited-edition IPA, and there's no telling how long it will last. It could run dry as quickly as this weekend depending upon demand. In the meantime, hurry in for a pregame beer before heading to the American Airlines Arena to see D-Wade's homecoming.
NightLife Brewing Co. 1588 NW Seventh St., Miami; 786-787-7223; nightlifebrewingco.com. Tuesday through Thursday 4 to 11 p.m., Friday 4 p.m. to late, Saturday 1 p.m. to late, Sunday 1 to 9 p.m.
