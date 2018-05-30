Nightlife Brewery Founder Juan O'Naghten Fights Anonymous Sexual Assault Allegation

Less than a year after Nightlife Brewing Company opened at Marlins Park, founder Juan O'Naghten has found himself entangled in a mysterious social media battle in which an unidentified user has accused him of sexual assault.

Earlier this afternoon, O'Naghten posted a page-long statement to Nightlife's social media pages, including Facebook and Instagram. The owner addresses what he describes as a "false, anonymous attack" in which an incognito social media profile has accused him of sexual assault. He gives no details about the content of the accusations, and there is no evidence on either his or the beer company's Facebook page. Friends and family have also been targeted.

There is no record in Miami-Dade County courts of any sexual assault case against O'Naghten. He could not be reached at several numbers, but a spokesperson, Tiffany Barranco, said attacks against the beer company founder began several weeks ago with posts on a single Instagram account, which has changed its username repeatedly, and through the account's Instagram Stories, which disappear after a short time. They called O'Naghten "a rapist," Barranco said, though he affirms he has never done anything of the sort.