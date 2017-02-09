Night Owl Cookie Co. Opens Earlier to Accommodate High Demand

EXPAND Long lines are seen almost daily at Night Owl Cookie. Night Owl Cookie Co.

What began as a delivery service became a brick-and-mortar location open until late. And now Night Owl Cookie Co. has expanded its hours to serve even more customers.

The operation, founded by Miami native Andrew Gonzalez (who recently made Forbes' "30 Under 30" list), has experienced huge success since its launch almost two years ago.

More than 500 cookie lovers flock to Night Owl daily and wait in lines that can last up to an hour — sometimes even longer on weekends.

To alleviate the crush of customers, the shop has extended hours of operation — daily from 2 p.m. to 2 a.m. — giving fans an extra five hours a day to indulge their cravings. “By opening earlier, we hope to ease the long wait times, as well as cater to families and other demographics who may not want to wait until later to get cookies,” Gonzalez says.

Night Owl is known to be a late-night spot for college students and locals — and sells more than 1,000 cookies per day. Many visit during the wee hours of the night, and Gonzalez and his team bake around the clock to accommodate the demand.

Besides the change in hours, new registers have been added to expedite checkout. Gonzalez hopes to shorten the overall cookie-buying process to less than 15 minutes. “We want the Night Owl experience to be pleasant and are currently trying different ways to improve it,” he says.

Aside from working to improve customer experience, Night Owl will also add to its menu shakes and ice-cream-cookie sandwiches, available in the months to come.

The shop is also going back to its delivery roots by partnering with UberEats for customers who want to enjoy the cookies but don’t want to wait in line.

