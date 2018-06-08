Nick Cannon to Open Wild 'n Out Sports Bar Based on MTV Show

If you love the MTV's Wild 'n Out, get ready to get wild on Ocean Drive when Nick Cannon brings the hip-hop comedy show to life in the form of a sports bar and arcade.

Cannon, the host of the MTV show that's run for more than a decade, announced the opening of the 2,500-square-foot entertainment and dining space that includes a full-service sports bar with 12 TV screens, a 100-seat dining room, and an area where guests can purchase show-themed merchandise. Located inside the Hotel Victor, the bar is set to open Friday, June 15, with a special party.

Later this year will see the completion of an arcade where guests can play classics such as Pac-Man, Asteroids, and pinball.