Nick Cannon to Open Wild 'n Out Sports Bar Based on MTV Show

If you love the MTV's Wild 'n Out, get ready to get wild on Ocean Drive when Nick Cannon brings the hip-hop comedy show to life in the form of a sports bar and arcade.
Cannon, the host of the MTV show that's run for more than a decade, announced the opening of the 2,500-square-foot entertainment and dining space that includes a full-service sports bar with 12 TV screens, a 100-seat dining room, and an area where guests can purchase show-themed merchandise. Located inside the Hotel Victor, the bar is set to open Friday, June 15, with a special party.
Later this year will see the completion of an arcade where guests can play classics such as Pac-Man, Asteroids, and pinball.
The main draw, however, will be monthly appearances by Cannon, along with various guest appearances, comedy shows presenting up-and-coming performers, and the Wild 'n Out Girls.
The South Beach location marks the first Wild 'n Out Sports Bar & Arcade. A second is slated to open this summer in San Diego's Gaslamp District.
Cannon says of the themed bar and restaurant: "Miami is the perfect location for the first Wild 'n Out Sports Bar & Arcade. The energy of the Wild 'n Out brand matches the vibe of Ocean Drive. Imagine spring break every weekend. That’s what you can expect — entertainment, cocktails, and endless fun.”
The restaurant will offer a menu of sports-bar fare meshed with comfort foods such as country fried chicken and waffles served with white cheddar sauce and maple syrup ($18), maple bacon wings ($14), and a fried chicken glazed-doughnut sandwich ($19).
What's an Ocean Drive spot without oversize cocktails? Look for giant drinks such as the Blue Bulldog margarita, complete with a Corona floater; the Pretty Much Boo'd U ($18), a fruit-flavored, rainbow-striped daiquiri topped with whipped cream and a pineapple wedge, fresh strawberries, and cherries; and the Wild 'n Out Henny Bomb ($36), made with Hennessy, peach schnapps, coconut rum, grenadine, and Red Bull. Happy-hour specials will be available from noon to 5 p.m., and deals will be available throughout spring-break season. Prices for drinks and food are not yet available.
Next Thursday, June 14, the bar will host a Miami Wild 'n Out Girl casting call from 5 to 9 p.m. The first 1,000 girls registered before 8 p.m. can try out for a chance to become one of the new Wild 'n Out Girls for the upcoming season. Registration is not required, but all participants must bring a headshot and are encouraged to "dress to impress." The top 15 girls will be announced following tryouts and will be invited to attend the grand-opening event Friday, June 15, where the Wild 'n Out Girl winner will be announced.
Wild 'n Out Sports Bar & Arcade. Hotel Victor, 1144 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; 305-535-3500; wildnoutsportsbarandarcade.com. Opening-night party hosted by Nick Cannon from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, June 15.
