New York's Katz's Delicatessen Pastrami Comes to Harry’s Pizzeria

Find a Katz's Deli pastrami-topped pie at Harry's Pizzeria next month when the Pass the Pastrami tour hits Miami. Photo courtesy of Harry's Pizzeria

If you've never had a chance to try the world-famous pastrami at Katz's Deli, there's good news: The New York City-based establishment is taking its meat to Miami.

This summer, the iconic Jewish deli will share one of its top-selling deli item with the nation through its new series, Pass the Pastrami. Starting in July, select chefs will pass the pastrami from chef-to-chef as the famous meat from Katz's Deli makes its way to each of their restaurant's menu where they'll be offering it with a signature dish.

"We sell 15,000 pounds of pastrami every week," said Katz's Deli owner Jake Dell. "It's one of our most popular meats and I've always enjoyed watching others put their own spin on classics."

Related Stories The Ten Best Bacon Dishes in Miami

The new collaboration event could be a way for Dell, who is currently exploring new markets for expanding the brand, to test the waters in Miami.

In June, Katz's Deli opened its first outpost in Brooklyn inside the Dekalb Market while simultaneously introducing worldwide shipping, allowing fans across the globe to order up a taste of the deli's most iconic menu items from knishes and latkes to corned beef and matzoh ball soup. At the time, Dell told the Wall Street Journal of plans to possibly expand the brand to new cities including Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, and Boston.

For now, Katz's pastrami is all you'll be able to find in cities outside New York. First, Boston-based chef Jamie Bissonnette from the Little Donkey in Boston will use the world-famous pastrami for a week-long menu special: sopes featured on his weekend brunch menu on July 8 and 9.

From there, Bissonnette will "pass" the pastrami on to Miami's Michael Schwartz, where he'll prepare a special pie at Harry's Pizzeria in Coconut Grove (2996 McFarlane Rd.).

Pastrami lovers can stop by Harry's Pizzeria July 10 through July 16 for Schwartz's take on a pastrami sandwich-inspired pizza. Staying true to the classic, the pie will be made using a rye crust and topped with sauerkraut, gruyere cheese, and a mustard-based sauce.

Last, Philadelphia chef Marc Vetri of Amis Trattoria will offer tonarelli with pastrami, egg, olive oil, pecorino, and black pepper. The tour will continue throughout the summer in other to-be-announced locales. More chefs will be added throughout the summer.

"It's a fun way for people in different cities to get a taste of what we do here at Katz’s," said Dell.