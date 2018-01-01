 


Knowing how to hydrate to prevent and cure a hangover are crucial.EXPAND
Photo by Marilyn Orozco

New Year's Day Hangover Tips From a Doctor

Marilyn Orozco | January 1, 2018 | 9:00am
It's New Year's Day and that translates to resolutions and hangovers.

If you're feeling the effects of last night's champagne- and tequila-fueled partying, there are some things you can do.

Dr. Robert Palmer,  who now teaches at Chicago Medical School and works at Rush Copley Medical Center, has a few tips on how to survive the morning after.

Eat asparagus. Asparagus has minerals and amino acids that help your liver filter out harmful toxins. "Trust me on this. For years asparagus has been used as an herbal remedy," Dr. Palmer says. 

Hydrate. Staying hydrated is key, but what many don't realize is how to properly hydrate. If you didn't drink water throughout the night, coconut water and Gatorade will help, according to Palmer.

Emergen-C. "Boy do I wish Emergen-C existed back in my college days. It has everything in one packet," Palmer says. One packet has the essential vitamins and electrolytes that were depleted during a drinking binge.

Stay away from alcohol. "So back in college my friends swore that two beers were the cure for a hangover. Now that I am a doctor, I'd like to set the record straight." When you drink the morning after all you're doing is putting more toxins into your body and dehydrating yourself more.

The key is to get out of bed, drink a cup of water with an Emergen-C tablet, shower, and brunch. Dr. Palmer also states that there is no need to get all greasy with the food either. "There's really no proven facts that the greasier the brunch the better you'd feel."

