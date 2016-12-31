New Year's 2017: Five Stories to Help You Celebrate the End of 2016

Let's blow up 2016! Photo by Junior Henry via Miami New Times Flickr Group

New Year's Eve is tonight and, like most of us, you're probably glad to see 2016 get the hell out of Dodge. From a painful presidential election to the deaths of some of the world most iconic figures, 2016 pretty much sucked.

That means it's time to kick the old year out on its ass and ring in 2017 properly.

From dining out tonight to curing your hangover New Year's Day, here are five stories to help you make this the best year ever.

Courtesy of Byblos

1. Miami New Year's Eve 2017 Dining Guide

Just like that, 2016 is coming to a close and another year is upon us. People flock to the Magic City to celebrate the new year at nightclubs boasting big-name DJs with high ticket prices. If that's not your style, countless restaurants offer multicourse prix-fixe and tasting menus, buffets, open bars, dancing, or just à la carte menus for simpler, more affordable options for nonclubbers.

Photo by Nicole Cornella

2. The Six Best Things to Buy at Trader Joe's for Your New Year's Eve Party

Don't panic if you have no plans for New Year's Eve. It happens. Restaurants offer high-priced prix fixes, and bars and clubs raise admission to ring in the new year. If your new year's resolution is to save money, you're probably not hitting up the restaurant and bar scene. It's easy to throw a party at home and spend a lot on food and drinks, but it's also possible to do it for less than $100. How so? Two words: Trader Joe's.

Continental punchbowl Courtesy of The Continental

3. Miami's Ten Best Places to Celebrate New Year's Eve 2017 for Less Than $100

New Year's Eve can sometimes be a bust. You easily cough up $200 on the night when sitting on your couch and watching the ball drop is just as entertaining and doesn't cost a small fortune. But do a little digging and you'll find there are options out there, whether it's dining out or grabbing a group a friends for some drinks, that won't require a credit card to hold your reservation. Check out these under-$100 options to welcome 2017.

Here's a new year's cocktail — or a down payment on a Mercedes. Courtesy of Nikki Beach

4. Celebrate New Year's Eve 2017 With Nikki Beach's $10,000 Mojito

Over the past decade or so, South Beach has honed its reputation as a playground for the rich and famous, where money is no object. It's so common to see a $400,000 Maybach pulling up to the valet at Prime One Twelve for a $300 slab of Japanese A5 Kobe that we don't even look twice anymore. So when dropping a few Gs on a typical Thursday is commonplace, whatever do you do on New Year's Eve?

Courtesy of Rok:Brgr

5. The Five Best Brunches to Cure Your Hangover

Where you have brunch this Sunday is important. Saturday is New Year's Eve, which means Sunday calls for a cozy spot prepared to whip up a gluttonous meal filled with meats and sweets and some more booze to wash it all down. Don't worry if you look a little out of sorts as you munch — these restaurants won't judge. After all, last night was your attempt to ring in 2017 on the happiest note possible (fingers crossed). The best way to cure — or at least delay — a hangover is with more alcohol, which is why most of these five brunches have bottomless booze ready to pair with everything from omelet dumplings to hangover sandwiches, cheeseburger hash, and French toast sticks.

