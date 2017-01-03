New Video Series Showcases Why Miamians Went Vegan

Jeanette and Alex Ruiz, founders of the Planted in Miami podcast Courtesy of Planted in Miami

Ask a current vegan, and they're likely to tell you that before they made the switch they proudly proclaimed: "I could never go vegan!"

Everyone is positive they could never give up meat, eggs, or cheese — until something clicks. Be it the horrific animal abuse, the health risks, or the environmental consequences — people's reasons are as diverse as vegans themselves.

This diversity is the focus of a new project, 31 Days. 31 Reasons. Why We Went Vegan, by local podcast Planted in Miami. The video series will showcase the stories of local vegans and their journeys to a plant-based lifestyle.

Every day throughout the month of January, a new video will be posted to the Planted in Miami social media channels.

"In January, people are inspired to make new year’s resolutions and they are usually focused on changing their diet," explained Planted in Miami cofounder Alex Ruiz. "We thought it would be the perfect opportunity to have people from all walks of life share their stories of why they went vegan in hopes of inspiring others to make the change in 2017. We really wanted to show diversity in age, race, religion, etc. to break the preconceived ideas of what a vegan looks like."

With 31 stories, there are an array of different journeys in play. While many people have preconceived notions of what vegans look and act like — these are often based on old stereotypes.

"One person in particular who is deaf and has been vegan for 1.5 years really made an impact on us," says cofounder Jeanette Ruiz. "She wants to become more involved in activism because she’s noticed that the deaf community is underserved and many of the documentaries are not closed captioned and she would like to see that changed."

Jeanette and Alex founded Planted in Miami in 2015, and have recorded 35 episodes. On the podcast, they interview local vegans and changemakers, from chef Loren Pulitzer to plant butcher Ryan Bauhaus to author Ellen Kanner.

The couple hopes that the new series will be both informative and inspirational.

"One common theme with the participants was that there was a defining moment in their life that made them go vegan," Alex adds. "We are hoping that in viewing these 31 videos, something will stand out and inspire someone to start thinking differently about the food choices they make and the impact it has not only on themselves but on the planet and animals."

