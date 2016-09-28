New Times' Ten Best Food-and-Drink Lists of the Year — So Far

27 Restaurant & Bar Bill Wisser

Miami's food scene grows more and more each day — and New Times is tasked with the job of eating and drinking it all in.

Throughout the year, we've come up with lists of the best things to eat and the finest places to find them — from swanky SoBe spots to mom-and-pop holes-in-the-wall.

Here's a list of the ten best lists we've come out with so far in 2016 (how meta) so you can continue exploring right along with us.

Pubbelly Sushi Photo by Juan Fernando Ayora

10. The Ten Best Sushi Restaurants in Miami

27 Restaurant & Bar Bill Wisser

9. The Five Best Restaurants in Miami to Take Out-of-Towners

8. The Ten Best Doughnuts in Miami

Cocktails at Beaker & Gray Courtesy of Beaker & Gray

7. Miami's Ten Best Happy Hours

The Social Club's breakfast sandwich Courtesy of the Social Club

6. Miami's Ten Best Breakfast Spots