New Times' Ten Best Food-and-Drink Lists of the Year — So Far

Get Your Sunday Brunch on at These Five Miami Restaurants


Wednesday, September 28, 2016 at 8 a.m.
By Laine Doss
27 Restaurant & Bar
Bill Wisser
Miami's food scene grows more and more each day — and New Times is tasked with the job of eating and drinking it all in.

Throughout the year, we've come up with lists of the best things to eat and the finest places to find them — from swanky SoBe spots to mom-and-pop holes-in-the-wall.  

Here's a list of the ten best lists we've come out with so far in 2016 (how meta) so you can continue exploring right along with us.

Pubbelly Sushi
Photo by Juan Fernando Ayora

10. The Ten Best Sushi Restaurants in Miami

27 Restaurant & Bar
Bill Wisser

9. The Five Best Restaurants in Miami to Take Out-of-Towners

Courtesy of the Salty Donut

8. The Ten Best Doughnuts in Miami

Cocktails at Beaker & Gray
Courtesy of Beaker & Gray

7. Miami's Ten Best Happy Hours

The Social Club's breakfast sandwich
Courtesy of the Social Club

6. Miami's Ten Best Breakfast Spots

