New Times' Sips & Sweets Presale Starts Now and Last Chance to Purchase Iron Fork

Fall is here and with it comes a host of events and parties in Miami.

If you're a lover of good food, drink, and fun times with friends, New Times has you covered with an impressive lineup of parties.

Kicking off the season is tomorrow's Iron Fork event at the Hyatt Regency Miami. On October 5 from 7 to 10 p.m., enjoy food from dozens of restaurants, including 180 Degrees @ the DRB, Sushi Sake, JWB Prime Steak & Seafood, Brain Freeze Nitrogen Ice Cream, Grill Argentino, Philly Grub, Dashi, Meat Market, Tacology, the Rusty Pelican, Jack’s Miami, Organic Bites, the Venue at South Beach, Amour de Miami, the Brick, Toro Toro, Soyka, Texas de Brazil, Sensory Delights, Kaori by Walter Martino, Cibo Wine Bar, Wine Date, Caja Caliente, Dr. Limon Ceviche Bar, RA Sushi, Morton's the Steakhouse, Atlantikos, Jackson Soul Food, and 320 Gastrolounge.

Iron Fork also features three exciting chef competitions, including the headliner that pits Tacology's Santiago Gomez against Beaker & Gray's Brian Nasajon.

Online tickets for Iron Fork are still on sale at newtimesironfork.com until tonight and cost $50 each for general admission entry. The day of the event, October 5, tickets at the door will cost $60. VIP tickets cost $80 each through tonight and are $90 at the door.

New Times' Iron Fork. 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday, October 5, at Hyatt Regency Miami, 400 SE Second Ave., Miami; 305-358-1234; miami.regency.hyatt.com. Tickets cost $50 to $80 via newtimesironfork.com and $60 to $90 at the door.

On Saturday, November 18, from 3 to 6 p.m., Wynwood's Soho Studios will turn into a veritable taco-filled theme park serving unlimited taco samples from 30 of Miami’s best restaurants, including Amour de Miami, Plomo, and Tacology. In addition, Tacolandia will offer live entertainment, cash bars, and awards for food excellence in various categories.

To purchase tickets to this 21-and-over event, visit newtimestacolandia.com. General-admission tickets cost $45 through November 17, and $50 at the door November 18. VIP tickets include access to the party one hour early, at 2 p.m. and entry to a lounge with exclusive food samples and a complimentary bar. VIP tickets cost $60 through November 17, and $70 at the door November 18.

New Times' Tacolandia. 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, November 18, at Soho Studios, 2136 NW First Ave., Miami, 305-600-4785; sohostudiosmiami.com. Presale tickets cost $35 to $50 via newtimestacolandia.com.

New Times' Sips & Sweets is the ultimate holiday party. On Thursday, December 14 from 8 to 11 p.m.,the Miami Auto Museum at the Dezer Collection will transform into a winter wonderland right here in Miami. Enjoy desserts and treats while sipping on adult beverages from at least 10 bars and eateries like Amour de Miami, Dunkin Donuts, Krave Jerky, and VOGA Italia with more to be announced!

Snag last minute holiday gifts at the vendor village and bring an unwrapped toy valued at $10 or more and exchange it at the Toys for Tots station and receive a commemorative oversized SIP cup for you to enjoy larger sips at the event.

Presale tickets are on sale now. Just use promo code SIPS17 to get general admission tickets for $30 and VIP tickets for $55. VIP ticket holders will have early entry at 7:30 p.m. and complimentary savory bites as a bonus.

New Times' Sips & Sweets. 8 to 11 p.m. Thursday, December 14 at the Miami Auto Museum at the Dezer Collection, 2000 NE 146 St., North Miami. dezercollection.com. Presale tickets cost $30 to $55 via ticketfly.com.