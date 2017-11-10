New Times' Sips and Sweets Is Miami's Alternative to Boring Holiday Parties

Ready or not, the holidays are upon us. In a few short weeks, Thanksgiving will be a faint memory and we'll all be breaking out the Santa hats and dreidels for some seasonal cheer.
Of course, that also means the annual office holiday party — you know, the one night every year your boss breaks out the elf tie and hands out fruitcakes.
If you're looking for something a little more festive, take everyone to New Times' Sips and Sweets.
Thursday, December 14, from 8 to 11 p.m., the Miami Auto Museum at the Dezer Collection will be transformed into a winter wonderland complete with treats, cocktails, and as much holiday music as you can stand.
Savor desserts from restaurants such as 180 Degrees @ the DRB, Ali's Sweet Treats, Amour de Miami, Cao Chocolates, the Brick Miami, Dough Miami, Dunkin' Donuts, Dylan's Candy Bar, Kravy Jerky, Pilo's Street Tacos, Segrado Pastry, Circus Eats, Boss Burger N Brew, and Colombina.
Sip libations provided by Voga Italia Wine, Prescribed Spirits, Zamaca, Gemma di Luna, Diplomático, Koloa, Fireball, Russian Standard, and Chila Orchata.
Break out your favorite ugly holiday sweater and get creative with themed props at the photo booth, and rock out to your favorite songs spun by two DJs.
Shop for holiday gifts in the Vendor Village, because it's not polite to carry your cocktail into Best Buy.
Channel your inner Santa and bring a new, unwrapped toy valued at $10 or more. The toys will benefit the Little Lighthouse Foundation, and you'll receive a commemorative cup that will allow you to enjoy larger sips at the event.
Tickets are on sale through November 5 at 10 p.m. Order now to get general-admission tickets for $35 and VIP tickets for $65 through December 13. VIP ticketholders can enter the party early, at 7:30 p.m., and enjoy complimentary savory bites as a bonus.
New Times' Sips and Sweets. 8 to 11 p.m. Thursday, December 14, at the Miami Auto Museum at the Dezer Collection, 2000 NE 146th St., North Miami; 305-354-7680; dezercollection.com. Tickets cost $35 to $65 via newtimessipsandsweets.com.
