Sips and Sweets is the ultimate holiday party.
Shutterstock

Get Ready for New Times' Sips and Sweets in North Miami

Clarissa Buch | December 14, 2017 | 8:05am
AA

Now that cooler temperatures have swept in, it finally feels like the holidays, and the Magic City is ready to celebrate. Good thing New Times' Sips and Sweets is tonight, December 14. Think of it as Miami's ultimate holiday party, with treats, drinks, and enough yuletide music to get you in a giving mood.

In just a few hours, the Miami Auto Museum at the Dezer Collection, just off Biscayne Boulevard in North Miami, will transform into a winter wonderland. The best part: You'll be able to act like a kid in a candy store — if that kid just happens to like cocktails as much as cupcakes.

Savor a bounty of desserts and treats from restaurants such as 180 Degrees @ the DRB, Ali's Sweet Treats, Amour de Miami, Cao Chocolates, the Brick Miami, Dough Miami, Dunkin' Donuts, Dylan's Candy Bar, Kravy Jerky, Pilo's Street Tacos, and Segrado Pastry.

Then sip adult beverages provided by Voga Italia Wine, Prescribed Spirits, Zamaca, Gemma di Luna, Diplomático, Koloa, Fireball, Russian Standard, and Chila 'Orchata cinnamon cream rum.

Shop for holiday gifts in the Vendor Village. If you bring a new, unwrapped toy valued at $10 or more for the Little Lighthouse Foundation, you'll receive a commemorative cup allowing larger sips at the event.

Don't forget to wear your favorite ugly holiday sweater and get creative with themed props in the photo booth. Then rock out to your favorite songs spun by two DJs.

Sounds tempting, right? Well, you're in luck, because tickets are still available.

General admission for this 21-and-over event costs $25 online and $45 at the door, and VIP tickets cost $50 online and $75 at the door. VIP ticketholders can also enter the party a half-hour early, at 7:30 p.m.

New Times' Sips and Sweets. 8 to 11 p.m. Thursday, December 14, at the Miami Auto Museum at the Dezer Collection, 2000 NE 146th St., North Miami; 305-354-7680; dezercollection.com. Tickets cost $30 to $55 via newtimessipsandsweets.com.

 
Clarissa Buch has been named a “Local Expert” by Tasting Table. She writes about food and culture for local and national publications. You can find her in restaurants where she asks, photographs, and eats way too much (in that order).

