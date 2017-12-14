Get Ready for New Times' Sips and Sweets in North Miami

Now that cooler temperatures have swept in, it finally feels like the holidays, and the Magic City is ready to celebrate. Good thing New Times' Sips and Sweets is tonight, December 14. Think of it as Miami's ultimate holiday party, with treats, drinks, and enough yuletide music to get you in a giving mood.

In just a few hours, the Miami Auto Museum at the Dezer Collection, just off Biscayne Boulevard in North Miami, will transform into a winter wonderland. The best part: You'll be able to act like a kid in a candy store — if that kid just happens to like cocktails as much as cupcakes.