New Times' Out to Brunch Presale Begins Today

Brunch is the best part of every Miamian's week. After all, what's better than sitting down with friends to enjoy good food and some day drinking?
If you're a brunch lover, you need to check out South Florida's ultimate brunch celebration: New Times' Out to Brunch at Soho Studios in Wynwood.
Saturday, April 14, from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m., enjoy brunch items from South Florida's most popular eateries, including the Salty Donut, Edukos, Il Mulino, American English Kitchen & Bar, Fresh Guacamole, Boss Burger N Brew, Vicky Bakery, Dough Miami, Yarumba Restaurant, and Bagatelle. More restaurants are being added to the lineup daily.
Wash down your bites with brunch cocktails and beverages from Voga Italia and Koloa Rum.
A portion of the proceeds will benefit Special Olympics Florida, and Miami Rescue Mission will pick up all leftover food after the event, so you can feel good about your day in many ways.
Tickets for this 21-and-over event will go on sale February 12, but New Times readers can take advantage of a special money-saving presale offer. Beginning today at 9 a.m., general-admission tickets cost $40 through January 14 (a savings of $10) with the code MIAOTB. General-admission tickets cost $50 February 12 through April 13 and $60 at the door if any are left. General admission includes entry at 12:30 p.m., unlimited brunch food samples, and unlimited brunch drink samples from sponsor bars.
VIP tickets cost $50 with the presale code MIAOTB through January 14. VIP tickets cost $60 February 12 through April 13 and $70 at the door if they're still available. VIP admission includes entry at noon and access to the VIP lounge, offering exclusive restaurants. In addition, VIP ticketholders will receive a commemorative gift.
Hurry — this event is sure to sell out. See you at Out to Brunch!
New Times' Out to Brunch. Noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 14, at Soho Studios, 2136 NW First Ave., Miami; 305-600-4785; sohostudiosmiami.com. Tickets cost $40 to $70 through ticketfly.com.
