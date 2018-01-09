New Times' Out to Brunch Presale Begins Today

These ladies are Out to Brunch.

Brunch is the best part of every Miamian's week. After all, what's better than sitting down with friends to enjoy good food and some day drinking?

If you're a brunch lover, you need to check out South Florida's ultimate brunch celebration: New Times' Out to Brunch at Soho Studios in Wynwood.

Saturday, April 14, from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m., enjoy brunch items from South Florida's most popular eateries, including the Salty Donut, Edukos, Il Mulino, American English Kitchen & Bar, Fresh Guacamole, Boss Burger N Brew, Vicky Bakery, Dough Miami, Yarumba Restaurant, and Bagatelle. More restaurants are being added to the lineup daily.