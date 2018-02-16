New Times' Out to Brunch: Last Chance for Early-Bird Pricing

All of Miami's Out to Brunch

If your brunch game is strong, you don't want to miss New Times' Out to Brunch, Miami's best brunch event that features South Florida's top restaurants serving their finest bites.

Saturday, April 14, from noon to 3:30 p.m., Soho Studios in Wynwood will host South Florida's most popular eateries, including:



Edukos



Il Mulino



American English Kitchen & Bar



Fresh Guacamole



Boss Burger N Brew



Vicky Bakery



Dough Miami



Yarumba Restaurant



Bagatelle Miami



Amour de Miami



Fatty Cakes NY



Fifi's on the Beach



Healthy Gourmet Miami



Taula Fresh Mediterranean Food



Batch Gastropub



Lobster Bar Sea Grille



Cibo Wine Bar



Doggi's Arepa Bar



Zucca Miami

