New Times' Out to Brunch: Last Chance for Early-Bird Pricing

If your brunch game is strong, you don't want to miss New Times' Out to Brunch, Miami's best brunch event that features South Florida's top restaurants serving their finest bites.
Saturday, April 14, from noon to 3:30 p.m., Soho Studios in Wynwood will host South Florida's most popular eateries, including:
- Edukos
- Il Mulino
- American English Kitchen & Bar
- Fresh Guacamole
- Boss Burger N Brew
- Vicky Bakery
- Dough Miami
- Yarumba Restaurant
- Bagatelle Miami
- Amour de Miami
- Fatty Cakes NY
- Fifi's on the Beach
- Healthy Gourmet Miami
- Taula Fresh Mediterranean Food
- Batch Gastropub
- Lobster Bar Sea Grille
- Cibo Wine Bar
- Doggi's Arepa Bar
- Zucca Miami
Pair your bites with brunch cocktails and beverages from Voga Italia, Gemma di Luna, Koloa Rum Company, Estrella Damm, Canna Vinus wine, Santos sangria, and South Beach Brewing Company.
A portion of the proceeds will benefit Special Olympics Florida, and Miami Rescue Mission will pick up all leftover food after the event, so you can feel good about your day in many ways.
Tickets for this 21-and-over event are on sale, but hurry to take advantage of a special money-saving early-bird offer. Purchase your general-admission tickets now through February 16 at 10 p.m. for only $40. February 17, the price of general-admission tickets will increase to $50.
Upgrade your experience with VIP tickets. They grant access to a special area with food from the Rusty Pelican and Corsair, in addition to all the food, drinks, and fun GA ticketholders receive. VIP admission also includes entry at noon for an additional half-hour of munching. In addition, VIPs will receive a commemorative gift. Early-bird VIP tickets cost $50 through February 16 at 10 p.m. From February 17 through April 13, VIP tickets will increase to $60.
New Times' Out to Brunch. Noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 14, at Soho Studios, 2136 NW First Ave., Miami; 305-600-4785; newtimesouttobrunch.com. Tickets cost $40 to $70 through ticketfly.com.
