New Times' Out to Brunch Features Miami's Best Restaurants

Monday, April 10, 2017 at 1:29 p.m.
By Laine Doss
Corsair brunch itemsEXPAND
Corsair brunch items
Courtesy of Corsair
Miami's brunch scene gets better and better each week. Pop into just about any eatery over the weekend and you'll find dozens of people enjoying creative meals that go way beyond the typical eggs and waffles — usually paired with a mimosa (or five).

The only problem with brunch is that you have to choose one restaurant at a time. Until now.

On Saturday, May 20, from noon to 3 p.m., New Times' Out to Brunch will allow you to enjoy bites from Miami's best restaurants in one place.

It'll all go down at Soho Studios, which will be transformed into the best brunch party Miami has ever seen.

Enjoy brunch items from some of the most exciting restaurants in town, including 180 Degrees at the DRB, American English Kitchen + Bar, Agave Taco Bar, the Brick, Cibo Wine Bar, Corsair, Gables Delight, Glass & Vine, NaiYaRa, Novecento, Pawn Broker, Rusty Pelican, South Beach Lean, Sushi Sake, White Star Cafe, Wynwood Café, and many others to be announced.

And because it's not brunch without day-drinking, enjoy unlimited mimosas, beermosas, a bloody mary bar, and a host of brunch cocktails.

Even better, a portion of ticket proceeds will benefit Special Olympics Florida, and food overages will be donated to Camillus House & Health, so you're doing something good while having the best afternoon of your life.

Tickets for this 21-and-over event cost $50 through May 19 and $60 at the door. Admission includes unlimited brunch and booze samplings and more. Purchase tickets at newtimesouttobrunch.com.

Hurry — this event is sure to sell out. See you at Out to Brunch!

Laine Doss
Laine Doss is the food and spirits editor for Miami New Times
Soho Studios
2136 NW First Ave.
Miami, FL 33127

305-600-4785

www.sohostudiosmiami.com

