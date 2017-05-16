The Rusty Pelican to Serve Crab Huevos Rancheros, Cocktails at New Times' Out to Brunch

Courtesy of Rusty Pelican

Miami has no shortage of brunch spots, but a restaurant with a seafood-inspired menu is, ironically, a rarity. But on Saturday, May 20, at New Times' Out to Brunch, where more than 30 restaurants will unite for an extravaganza offering unlimited brunch bites and bubbly, the Rusty Pelican will whip up crab huevos rancheros paired with sweet cocktails.

The Rusty Pelican's crab huevos rancheros are doused with pinto bean and jalapeño puree, organic tomato salsa, and cotija cheese on a sunny-side-up egg served on a blue corn tortilla. The dish is best paired with a light and bubbly cocktail blended with orange juice or peach puree.

Besides crab huevos rancheros, the event will feature a host of offerings from local restaurants, including coquito French toast with coconut milk, cinnamon, and a vanilla-maple drizzle from Glass & Vine; fried duck and biscuits from NaiYaRa; chicken and avocado arepas from Toro Toro; and prosciutto-wrapped burata and homemade cannolis from Cibo Wine Bar.

EXPAND Slices of brioche are filled with banana and almond butter. Photo by Clarissa Buch

Beyond New Times' brunch event, the Rusty Pelican, which recently underwent a $7 million renovation, is known as a waterfront brunch landmark. Its menu features 13 brunch-inspired plates, four of which are Benedicts ($17 to $42). If you go, consider the lobster, which comes on jalapeño-cheddar cornbread. Served with about a pound of lobster meat, each plate comes with two Benedicts topped with a runny poached egg and crispy shallots. Though the dish sports a substantial amount of seafood, it's balanced by the sweet and salty bread, lightly toasted to give a slight crunch on the outside while keeping a buttery interior taste.

Seafood aside, find pork belly waffle sandwiches ($16), where Niman Ranch pork belly is stuffed between two slices of savory chive waffle, along with sun-dried tomato, baby arugula, and maple mustard sauce; and crusted French toast ($17), made with almond butter and banana-stuffed brioche coated with frosted flakes and salted caramel.

The Rusty Pelican, as well as dozens of other great Miami restaurants, will be at New Times' Out to Brunch from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at Soho Studios. Tickets for this 21-and-over event cost $50 through May 19 and $60 at the door. Admission includes unlimited brunch, booze samplings, and more. Purchase tickets at newtimesouttobrunch.com. A portion of ticket proceeds will benefit Special Olympics Florida, and food will be donated to Camillus House & Health.

