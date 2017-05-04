New Times' Out to Brunch Lineup Includes More Than 30 of Miami's Best Restaurants

EXPAND Courtesy photo

On May 20, Miami's brunch scene will reach a new level. More than 30 restaurants will unite for an extravaganza offering unlimited bites and bubbly from noon to 3 p.m. at Soho Studios.

A sneak peek at this year's offerings reveals crab huevos rancheros from the Rusty Pelican; coquito French toast with coconut milk, cinnamon, and a vanilla-maple drizzle from Glass & Vine; fried duck and biscuits from NaiYaRa; and chicken and avocado arepas from Toro Toro.

And because brunch isn't brunch without day-drinking, expect unlimited mimosas, beermosas, a bloody mary bar, and a host of brunch cocktails.

Even better, a portion of ticket proceeds will benefit Special Olympics Florida, and food overages will be donated to Camillus House & Health, so you're doing something good while enjoying the tastiest afternoon of your life.

EXPAND Courtesy photo

The following is a list of restaurants scheduled to whip up a medley of brunch-inspired sweet and savory plates. More eateries are added daily, and last-minute substitutions might occur.



180 Degrees @ the DRB



Amour de Miami



Gables Delight



The Brick



Agave Taco Bar



White Star Cafe



Sushi Sake Biscayne



Rusty Pelican



Glass & Vine



American English Kitchen & Bar



Cibo Wine Bar



Tacology



Novecento



Pawn Broker



Wynwood Cafe



NaiYaRa



Bravo Peruvian Cuisine



Corsair Kitchen & Bar



Nikki Beach



The Restaurant at the Raleigh



Candela Gastro Bar



Il Mulino



Toro Toro



Palatino Jamaican Restaurant



Pride & Joy BBQ



Ceviche by the Sea



Cantina La Veinte



Market at Edition



Caja Caliente



Lightkeepers



BLT Prime

Tickets for this 21-and-over event cost $50 through May 19 and $60 at the door. Admission includes unlimited brunch and booze samplings and more. Purchase tickets at newtimesouttobrunch.com.

This event will likely sell out, so hurry. And see you at Out to Brunch!

New Times' Out to Brunch

Noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at Soho Studios, 2136 NW First Ave., Miami; 305-600-4785; sohostudiosmiami.com. Tickets cost $50 to $60 via newtimesouttobrunch.com.

