New Times' Out to Brunch Lineup Includes More Than 30 of Miami's Best Restaurants

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: Monkitail, Candy Expo, and Matthew Kenney


New Times' Out to Brunch Lineup Includes More Than 30 of Miami's Best Restaurants

Thursday, May 4, 2017 at 8 a.m.
By Clarissa Buch
Courtesy photo
On May 20, Miami's brunch scene will reach a new level. More than 30 restaurants will unite for an extravaganza offering unlimited bites and bubbly from noon to 3 p.m. at Soho Studios.

A sneak peek at this year's offerings reveals crab huevos rancheros from the Rusty Pelican; coquito French toast with coconut milk, cinnamon, and a vanilla-maple drizzle from Glass & Vine; fried duck and biscuits from NaiYaRa; and chicken and avocado arepas from Toro Toro.

And because brunch isn't brunch without day-drinking, expect unlimited mimosas, beermosas, a bloody mary bar, and a host of brunch cocktails.

Even better, a portion of ticket proceeds will benefit Special Olympics Florida, and food overages will be donated to Camillus House & Health, so you're doing something good while enjoying the tastiest afternoon of your life.

Courtesy photo

The following is a list of restaurants scheduled to whip up a medley of brunch-inspired sweet and savory plates. More eateries are added daily, and last-minute substitutions might occur.

  • 180 Degrees @ the DRB
  • Amour de Miami
  • Gables Delight
  • The Brick
  • Agave Taco Bar
  • White Star Cafe
  • Sushi Sake Biscayne
  • Rusty Pelican
  • Glass & Vine
  • American English Kitchen & Bar
  • Cibo Wine Bar
  • Tacology
  • Novecento
  • Pawn Broker
  • Wynwood Cafe
  • NaiYaRa
  • Bravo Peruvian Cuisine
  • Corsair Kitchen & Bar
  • Nikki Beach
  • The Restaurant at the Raleigh
  • Candela Gastro Bar
  • Il Mulino
  • Toro Toro
  • Palatino Jamaican Restaurant
  • Pride & Joy BBQ
  • Ceviche by the Sea
  • Cantina La Veinte
  • Market at Edition
  • Caja Caliente
  • Lightkeepers
  • BLT Prime

Tickets for this 21-and-over event cost $50 through May 19 and $60 at the door. Admission includes unlimited brunch and booze samplings and more. Purchase tickets at newtimesouttobrunch.com.

This event will likely sell out, so hurry. And see you at Out to Brunch!

New Times' Out to Brunch
Noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at Soho Studios, 2136 NW First Ave., Miami; 305-600-4785; sohostudiosmiami.com. Tickets cost $50 to $60 via newtimesouttobrunch.com.

Clarissa Buch
When it comes to eating in South Florida, Clarissa Buch explains it all. Named a “Local Expert” by Tasting Table, Clarissa Buch writes about Miami’s food and culture for local and national publications. You can find her inside various restaurants where she asks, photographs, and eats way too much (in that order).

Soho Studios
2136 NW First Ave.
Miami, FL 33127

305-600-4785

www.sohostudiosmiami.com

