New Times' Out to Brunch Early Bird Tickets on Sale Now

Miamians have a love affair with brunch. After all, it's the one time during our busy week that we can meet friends over delicious food and a few drinks.

If brunching has become something akin to a "sport", then New Times' Out to Brunch is its championships.

If you're a brunch lover, you need to check out South Florida's ultimate brunch celebration: New Times' Out to Brunch at Soho Studios in Wynwood.

On Saturday, April 14, from Noon to 3:30 p.m., Soho Studios in Wynwood plays host to South Florida's most popular eateries, including Edukos, Il Mulino, American English Kitchen & Bar, Fresh Guacamole, Boss Burger N Brew, Vicky Bakery, Dough Miami, Yarumba Restaurant, FattyCakesNY/Mr. Kream collab, and Bagatelle — each serving favorite brunch items. More restaurants are being added to the lineup daily.

Wash down your bites with brunch cocktails and beverages from Voga Italia and Koloa Rum.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit Special Olympics Florida, and Miami Rescue Mission will pick up all leftover food after the event, so you can feel good about your day in many ways.

Tickets for this 21-and-over event will go on sale February 12, but New Times readers can take advantage of a special money-saving early bird offer right now.

General-admission tickets cost $40 (a savings of $10) during early bird pricing.General-admission tickets increase to $50 February 12 through April 13 and $60 at the door if any are left. General admission includes entry at 12:30 p.m., unlimited brunch food samples, and unlimited brunch drink samples from sponsor bars.

VIP tickets cost $50 through early bird pricing. VIP tickets increase to $60 February 12 through April 13 and $70 at the door if they're still available. VIP admission includes entry at noon for an additional half hour of munching and access to the VIP lounge, offering exclusive restaurants, along with all the general admission food and drink. In addition, VIP ticketholders will receive a commemorative gift.

Hurry — this event is sure to sell out. See you at Out to Brunch!

New Times' Out to Brunch. Noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 14, at Soho Studios, 2136 NW First Ave., Miami; 305-600-4785; newtimesouttobrunch.com. Tickets cost $40 to $70 through ticketfly.com.

