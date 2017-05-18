Here are the Best Bites at New Times' Out to Brunch This Saturday at Soho Studios

menu

Thursday, May 18, 2017 at 9 a.m.
By Clarissa Buch
This weekend, forget Sunday brunch. On Saturday, May 20, more than 30 restaurants will unite for Miami's biggest and tastiest brunch party of the year. There's still time to purchase tickets that will guarantee unlimited bites and bubbly from restaurants like Glass & Vine, the Raleigh, and the Rusty Pelican at New Times' Out to Brunch party that takes place from noon to 3 p.m. at Soho Studios in Wynwood.

During the event, dozens of restaurants will whip up a medley of brunch-inspired sweet and savory plates. Confirmed bites include tuna poke tacos from 180 Degrees at the DRB; watermelon salad from the Brick; fried duck and biscuits from NaiYaRa; chicken and avocado arepas from Toro Toro; and prosciutto-wrapped burata and homemade cannolis from Cibo Wine Bar.

From Corsair inside Turnberry Isle, expect bread pudding French toast, made with lemon bavarois, blueberry compote, and honey cream; while Il Mulino will offer ravioli al porcini as well as penne and meatballs.

The Restaurant at the Raleigh's Nutella French toast will be at New Times' Out to Brunch event.EXPAND
The Restaurant at the Raleigh's Nutella French toast will be at New Times' Out to Brunch event.
Courtesy of the Restaurant at the Raleigh

Whatever you do, make sure to try the Rusty Pelican's crab huevos rancheros, which are doused with pinto bean and jalapeño puree, organic tomato salsa, and cotija cheese on a sunny-side-up egg served on a blue corn tortilla; as well as the Restaurant at the Raleigh's French toast, which uses a brioche base soaked in custard, and drizzled in warm Nutella and a house-made strawberry-maple syrup.

And because brunch isn't brunch without day-drinking, enjoy unlimited mimosas, beermosas, a bloody mary bar, and a host of brunch cocktails to wash it all down.

Even better, a portion of ticket proceeds will benefit Special Olympics Florida, and food overages will be donated to Camillus House & Health, so you're doing something good while enjoying the tastiest afternoon of your life.

Make note that eateries are added daily, and last-minute substitutions might occur.

New Times' Out to Brunch is from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at Soho Studios. Tickets for this 21-and-over event cost $50 through May 19 and $60 at the door. Admission includes unlimited brunch, booze samplings, and more. Purchase tickets at newtimesouttobrunch.com. A portion of ticket proceeds will benefit Special Olympics Florida, and food will be donated to Camillus House & Health.

Clarissa Buch
When it comes to eating in South Florida, Clarissa Buch explains it all. Named a “Local Expert” by Tasting Table, Clarissa Buch writes about Miami’s food and culture for local and national publications. You can find her inside various restaurants where she asks, photographs, and eats way too much (in that order).
