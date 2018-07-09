 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/miaminewtimes
  • Google Plus
New Times' Iron Fork Returns With Culinary Competition and Michael Shikany ScholarshipEXPAND
Miami New Times

New Times' Iron Fork Returns With Culinary Competition and Michael Shikany Scholarship

Laine Doss | July 9, 2018 | 10:30am
AA

Summer has started in Miami, bringing the season of thunderstorms, humidity, and scorching temperatures. Why not start planning ahead for autumn with its cooler evenings and New Times' Iron Fork?

Tickets are now on sale for the 11th annual New Times' Iron Fork event on Thursday, October 4.

Related Stories

This year's event promises to be so big, it will take over both the Hyatt Regency Miami and the neighboring James L. Knight Center, with guests enjoying bites from more than 60 of South Florida’s luxury and fine-dining restaurants, including Amore de Miami, Toro Toro, Taula Fresh Mediterranean Grill, Boss Burger N Brew, Mason, Finka Table & Tap, Amelia’s 1931, and Hard Rock Cafe. More restaurants will be announced as they come onboard.

The main event, of course, is the annual Iron Fork competition where two Miami chefs battle it out in live hand-to-hand culinary combat. Competitors will be announced soon.

For the second year in a row, two Johnson & Wales culinary students will compete in a student showdown. The winner will receive the Michael Shikany Knife of Excellence Award and a scholarship to help them continue their education in culinary arts. A Go Fund Me page has been set up to raise $5,000 for the scholarship.

The event will take place from 7 to 10 p.m. for general-admission ticket holders and includes unlimited bites, tasty libations, and live entertainment. 

VIP ticket holders get entry to the event one hour early, at 6 p.m. and access to a private VIP bar and lounge area with complimentary Estrella Damm beer, Voga Italia wine, and Banyan Reserve vodka.

General-admission tickets cost only $30 until August 5; on August 6 they go up to $40. VIP tickets are $70 until August 5, and $80 after that. Tickets at the door (if available) are available at $50 (GA) and $90 (VIP).

New Times is a partner with Miami Rescue Mission, which serves more than 1,300 men, women, and children daily at its Miami-Dade and Broward centers. Iron Fork guests can participate in a special raffle during the event, with 100 percent of all proceeds going to support the cause.

To purchase tickets, visit newtimesironfork.com.

New Times' Iron Fork. Thursday, October 4, from 6 to 10 a.m. at James L. Knight Center and Hyatt Regency Miami; 400 SE Second Ave., Miami. Tickets cost $30 - $90 at newtimesironfork.com.

 
Laine Doss is the food and spirits editor for Miami New Times, has been featured on Cooking Channel's Eat Street and Food Network's Great Food Truck Race. She won an Alternative Weekly award for her feature about what it's like to wait tables.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2018 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >