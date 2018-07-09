New Times' Iron Fork Returns With Culinary Competition and Michael Shikany Scholarship

Summer has started in Miami, bringing the season of thunderstorms, humidity, and scorching temperatures. Why not start planning ahead for autumn with its cooler evenings and New Times' Iron Fork?

Tickets are now on sale for the 11th annual New Times' Iron Fork event on Thursday, October 4.

This year's event promises to be so big, it will take over both the Hyatt Regency Miami and the neighboring James L. Knight Center, with guests enjoying bites from more than 60 of South Florida’s luxury and fine-dining restaurants, including Amore de Miami, Toro Toro, Taula Fresh Mediterranean Grill, Boss Burger N Brew, Mason, Finka Table & Tap, Amelia’s 1931, and Hard Rock Cafe. More restaurants will be announced as they come onboard.

The main event, of course, is the annual Iron Fork competition where two Miami chefs battle it out in live hand-to-hand culinary combat. Competitors will be announced soon.

For the second year in a row, two Johnson & Wales culinary students will compete in a student showdown. The winner will receive the Michael Shikany Knife of Excellence Award and a scholarship to help them continue their education in culinary arts. A Go Fund Me page has been set up to raise $5,000 for the scholarship.

The event will take place from 7 to 10 p.m. for general-admission ticket holders and includes unlimited bites, tasty libations, and live entertainment.

VIP ticket holders get entry to the event one hour early, at 6 p.m. and access to a private VIP bar and lounge area with complimentary Estrella Damm beer, Voga Italia wine, and Banyan Reserve vodka.

General-admission tickets cost only $30 until August 5; on August 6 they go up to $40. VIP tickets are $70 until August 5, and $80 after that. Tickets at the door (if available) are available at $50 (GA) and $90 (VIP).

New Times is a partner with Miami Rescue Mission, which serves more than 1,300 men, women, and children daily at its Miami-Dade and Broward centers. Iron Fork guests can participate in a special raffle during the event, with 100 percent of all proceeds going to support the cause.

To purchase tickets, visit newtimesironfork.com.

New Times' Iron Fork. Thursday, October 4, from 6 to 10 a.m. at James L. Knight Center and Hyatt Regency Miami; 400 SE Second Ave., Miami. Tickets cost $30 - $90 at newtimesironfork.com.