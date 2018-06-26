New Times' Iron Fork Presale Starts Today

The 11th-annual New Times' Iron Fork will take place Thursday, October 4, at the James L. Knight Center and Hyatt Regency in downtown Miami.
From 6 to 10 p.m., Miami's best restaurants will offer generous bites. Attendees can also enjoy music, fun, and the evening's headlining Iron Fork cooking competition. Competing chefs will be announced at a later date.
So far, some of the area's hottest restaurants have already confirmed participation, including 107 Steak & Bar, 305 Peruvian, Amelia's 1931, Amour de Miami, Crave Clean Protein Bakery, Diced, Doggi's Arepa Bar, Finka Table & Tap, Giardino's Gourmet Salads, Hard Rock Cafe Miami, Healthy Gourmet Miami, Islas Canarias, K.Ramen.Burger.Beer, Madlove by Latin House, Mason Eatery, Not Another Organic Brand, Son Cubano, Taula Fresh Mediterranean Food, and Toro Toro.
Special presale prices are available on tickets now through Sunday, July 1, at 10 p.m. Use code FORK18 to purchase general-admission tickets for $30 and VIP tickets for $70 at newtimesironfork.com. After the presale, tickets will cost $40 for GA and $80 for VIP.
GA tickets include entry to the event at 7 p.m.; unlimited samples from more than 50 restaurants; access to cash bars serving wine, spirits, and beer; and the Iron Fork culinary competition.
VIP ticketholders have access to all of the GA food and fun, as well as early entry to the event at 6 p.m. and access to the VIP lounge, offering complimentary drinks by Banyan Reserve vodka and Voga Italia as well as live entertainment.
New Times' Iron Fork. Thursday, October 4, from 6 to 10 p.m. at James L. Knight Center and Hyatt Regency, 400 SE Second Ave., Miami. Tickets cost $30 to $80 via newtimesironfork.com.
