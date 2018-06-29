 


New Times' inaugural BurgerFest is set to arrive July 7.EXPAND
Shutterstock.com

New Times' BurgerFest Summer Sale on Now: Get Tickets for Only $25

Laine Doss | June 29, 2018 | 12:46pm
AA

July Fourth weekend starts now, and New Times is celebrating with a special summer kickoff sale.

Beginning today, you can purchase general-admission tickets to the upcoming BurgerFest shindig for only $25. But hurry — this outstanding offer is good only through this Sunday, July 1, at 10 p.m. After that, general-admission ticket prices will return to $40 each.

Next Saturday, July 7, at Soho Studios from 6 to 9 p.m., enjoy unlimited helpings of South Florida's best burgers, such as veggie varieties, traditional beef, fritas, and other creations.

Participating restaurants include Amour de Miami, Batch Gastropub, Brain Freeze Nitrogen Ice Cream, Boss Burger & Brew, Chefs on the Run, Clutch Burger, Doggi's Arepa Bar, Don Deo Brewing Bar & Grill, JR's Gourmet Burgers, K Ramen.Burger.Beer, Killer Melts, Madlove by Latin House, Sergio's Restaurant, Shula Burger, Yarumba, and Yuca.

In addition, enjoy a cash bar pouring spirits from Banyan Vodka; live entertainment; and surprises.

VIP tickets cost $65 each and include entry at 5 p.m., unlimited burger samples in the general-admission area, unlimited drink samples in the VIP area, food from exclusive restaurants located only in the VIP area, access to cash bars in general admission, entertainment, and a commemorative gift.

A portion of ticket proceeds will benefit the Wounded Veterans Relief Fund.

To purchase tickets to this 21-and-over event, visit newtimesburgerfest.com. The summer kickoff sale ends Sunday, July 1, at 10 p.m.

New Times' BurgerFest. 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday, July 7, at Soho Studios, 2136 NW First Ave., Miami; 305-600-4785; sohostudiosmiami.com. Tickets cost $40 to $65 via newtimesburgerfest.com.

 
Laine Doss is the food and spirits editor for Miami New Times, has been featured on Cooking Channel's Eat Street and Food Network's Great Food Truck Race. She won an Alternative Weekly award for her feature about what it's like to wait tables.

