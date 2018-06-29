New Times' BurgerFest Summer Sale on Now: Get Tickets for Only $25

July Fourth weekend starts now, and New Times is celebrating with a special summer kickoff sale.

Beginning today, you can purchase general-admission tickets to the upcoming BurgerFest shindig for only $25. But hurry — this outstanding offer is good only through this Sunday, July 1, at 10 p.m. After that, general-admission ticket prices will return to $40 each.

Related Stories A Look Back at Tobacco Road (Video)

Next Saturday, July 7, at Soho Studios from 6 to 9 p.m., enjoy unlimited helpings of South Florida's best burgers, such as veggie varieties, traditional beef, fritas , and other creations.

Participating restaurants include Amour de Miami, Batch Gastropub, Brain Freeze Nitrogen Ice Cream, Boss Burger & Brew, Chefs on the Run, Clutch Burger, Doggi's Arepa Bar, Don Deo Brewing Bar & Grill, JR's Gourmet Burgers, K Ramen.Burger.Beer, Killer Melts, Madlove by Latin House, Sergio's Restaurant, Shula Burger, Yarumba, and Yuca.

In addition, enjoy a cash bar pouring spirits from Banyan Vodka; live entertainment; and surprises.

VIP tickets cost $65 each and include entry at 5 p.m., unlimited burger samples in the general-admission area, unlimited drink samples in the VIP area, food from exclusive restaurants located only in the VIP area, access to cash bars in general admission, entertainment, and a commemorative gift.

A portion of ticket proceeds will benefit the Wounded Veterans Relief Fund.

To purchase tickets to this 21-and-over event, visit newtimesburgerfest.com. The summer kickoff sale ends Sunday, July 1, at 10 p.m.



New Times' BurgerFest. 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday, July 7, at Soho Studios, 2136 NW First Ave., Miami; 305-600-4785; sohostudiosmiami.com. Tickets cost $40 to $65 via newtimesburgerfest.com.