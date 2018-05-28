Celebrate National Burger Day With New Times' Burgerfest Tickets

Today is National Burger Day. Whether you decide to grill up a few in the backyard or opt for a juicy one at your favorite pub, celebrate with a juicy burger and a cold one.
To keep the party going be sure to get your tickets to New Times' Burgerfest.
On Saturday, July 7, Soho Studios will host South Florida's best burgers, including veggie burgers, traditional beef burgers, fritas, and other creations by Madlove by Latin House, K Ramen.Burger.Beer, Amour de Miami, Fifi's on the Beach, JR's Gourmet Burgers, Yarumba, Batch Gastropub, Brain Freeze Nitrogen Ice Cream, Salt Kitchen and Lounge, and other restaurants.
In addition, enjoy a cash bar pouring spirits from Banyan Vodka; live entertainment; and other diversions.
VIP ticketholders receive entry an hour early (5 p.m.) and access to the Certified Angus VIP Lounge courtesy of Miami Purveyors, offering unlimited spirits by Banyan Vodka, Old St. Pete, Tipplers, Oak & Palm Coconut Rum, South Beach Brewing, and Koloa Rum. VIPs also can chow down on exclusive food by Amelia's 1931 and Rusty Pelican and will receive a special welcome gift in addition to enjoying everything in general admission.
General-admission tickets cost $30 and include entry into the event at 6 p.m., unlimited burger samples, access to cash bars, and entertainment.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
VIP tickets cost $55 and include entry into the event at 5 p.m., unlimited burger samples, unlimited drink samples in the VIP area, exclusive restaurants only located in the VIP area, access to cash bars in GA, entertainment, and a commemorative gift.
Ticket prices will increase, so hurry and get yours now.
A portion of ticket proceeds will benefit the Wounded Veterans Relief Fund.
To purchase tickets to this 21-and-over event, visit newtimesburgerfest.com.
New Times Burgerfest. 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday, July 7, at Soho Studios, 2136 NW First Ave., Miami; 305-600-4785; sohostudiosmiami.com. Tickets cost $30 to $55 via newtimesburgerfest.com.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!