 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/miaminewtimes
  • Google Plus
Celebrate National Burger Day With New Times' Burgerfest TicketsEXPAND
Courtesy of Burgerfest

Celebrate National Burger Day With New Times' Burgerfest Tickets

Laine Doss | May 28, 2018 | 10:00am
AA

Today is National Burger Day. Whether you decide to grill up a few in the backyard or opt for a juicy one at your favorite pub, celebrate with a juicy burger and a cold one.

To keep the party going be sure to get your tickets to New Times' Burgerfest.

Related Stories

On Saturday, July 7, Soho Studios will host South Florida's best burgers, including veggie burgers, traditional beef burgers, fritas, and other creations by Madlove by Latin House, K Ramen.Burger.Beer, Amour de Miami, Fifi's on the Beach, JR's Gourmet Burgers, Yarumba, Batch Gastropub, Brain Freeze Nitrogen Ice Cream, Salt Kitchen and Lounge, and other restaurants.

In addition, enjoy a cash bar pouring spirits from Banyan Vodka; live entertainment; and other diversions.

VIP ticketholders receive entry an hour early (5 p.m.) and access to the Certified Angus VIP Lounge courtesy of Miami Purveyors, offering unlimited spirits by  Banyan Vodka, Old St. Pete, Tipplers, Oak & Palm Coconut Rum, South Beach Brewing, and Koloa Rum. VIPs also can chow down on exclusive food by Amelia's 1931 and Rusty Pelican and will receive a special welcome gift in addition to enjoying everything in general admission.

General-admission tickets cost $30 and include entry into the event at 6 p.m., unlimited burger samples, access to cash bars, and entertainment.

VIP tickets cost $55 and include entry into the event at 5 p.m., unlimited burger samples, unlimited drink samples in the VIP area, exclusive restaurants only located in the VIP area, access to cash bars in GA, entertainment, and a commemorative gift.

Ticket prices will increase, so hurry and get yours now.

A portion of ticket proceeds will benefit the Wounded Veterans Relief Fund.

To purchase tickets to this 21-and-over event, visit newtimesburgerfest.com.

New Times Burgerfest. 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday, July 7, at Soho Studios, 2136 NW First Ave., Miami; 305-600-4785; sohostudiosmiami.com. Tickets cost $30 to $55 via newtimesburgerfest.com.

 
Laine Doss is the food and spirits editor for Miami New Times, has been featured on Cooking Channel's Eat Street and Food Network's Great Food Truck Race. She won an Alternative Weekly award for her feature about what it's like to wait tables.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2018 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >