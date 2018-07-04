Here Are the Burgers You'll Be Eating at New Times' Burgerfest

If you like burgers, you have to come out to New Times' Burgerfest.
On Saturday, July 7, Soho Studios turns into the ultimate burger party. From 6 to 9 p.m., enjoy unlimited helpings of South Florida's best burgers, such as veggie varieties, traditional beef, fritas, and other creations.
To whet your appetite, here's a list of the participating restaurants and the burgers they'll be serving.
General Admission
- Amelia's 1931: Korean-style frita with white cheddar, sliced maduros, Huacatay mayo, and shoestring fries.
- Amour de Miami: Pork sliders and Le Franchouillard, a raclette cheeseburger.
- Araxi Burger & Grill: Burger sliders and pulled pork sliders.
- Batch Gastropub: Frankenburger (beer brat meets brisket) with whiskey caramelized onions.
- Boss Burger N Brew: El Benny burger with Muenster, herb cream cheese, and guava>
- Brain Freeze Nitrogen Ice Cream + Yogurt Lab: Vanilla ice cream with caramel swirls and bourbon-infused caramel ice cream.
- Chefs on the Run: Mongolian burger, a certified-Angus churrasco burger blend with Chinese demi glaze and applewood smoked bacon.
- Clutch Burger: The Clutch slider.
- Doggi's Arepa Bar: Arepa burger.
- Don Deo Brewing Bar & Grill: Lamb and Angus sliders.
- Jr's Gourmet Burger: Burger and the Beast with grilled onions, Jr's signature pink sauce, and American cheese.
- K.Ramen.Burger.Beer: K burger sliders.
- Killer Melts: Grim Reaper burger, two beef patties with red pepper jelly, chipotle aioli, bacon, and cheddar.
- Madlove by Latin House: Madlove burger.
- Shula Burger: The Heater burger.
Certified Angus Beef VIP Lounge
- The Rusty Pelican: TBA
- Los Tanitos: Argentinian-style burger with arugula and chimichurri sauce, and churros with caramel and caramel alfajores.
- Hard Rock Cafe Miami: TBA
- Big Pink and Prime 112: Dry-aged Prime slider with mac 'n' cheese and comeback slaw
- Miami Purveyors: Burger on a pretzel bun with cheddar, bacon, and red cabbage
- Salt: Specialty burger.
Also, enjoy a cash bar pouring spirits from Banyan vodka, live entertainment, and surprises.
General-admission tickets cost $40 and include entry to the event at 6 p.m., unlimited burger samples, access to cash bars, and entertainment. Tickets at the door cost $50.
VIP tickets cost $65 each and include entry at 5 p.m., unlimited burger samples in the general-admission area, unlimited drink samples in the VIP area, food from exclusive restaurants located only in the VIP area, access to cash bars in general admission, entertainment, and a commemorative gift. Tickets at the door cost $75.
A portion of ticket proceeds will benefit the Wounded Veterans Relief Fund.
To purchase tickets to this 21-and-over event, visit newtimesburgerfest.com. The summer kickoff sale ends Sunday, July 1, at 10 p.m.
New Times' Burgerfest. 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday, July 7, at Soho Studios, 2136 NW First Ave., Miami; 305-600-4785; sohostudiosmiami.com. Tickets cost $40 to $65 via newtimesburgerfest.com.
