New Times' Brew at the Zoo 2017 Spotlights Local Craft Brewers

With multiple breweries slated to open in 2017, South Florida's beer scene is exploding. With Miami breweries like Wynwood Brewing and J. Wakefield winning national accolades, the city is swiftly becoming known for its beer scene.

The staggering growth of this industry was evidenced at this weekend's New Times' Brew at the Zoo, which highlighted some of the region's best local brews.

Photo by Laine Doss

A long line formed for a taste of Infected Brewery's beers that feature staple brews "infected" with surprising flavor notes. The brewery offered several core favorites like its OG orange ginger pale ale and the coffee-inspired Beanie's Brew. The brewery is scheduled to open in 2018 at a location to be determined.

Photo by Laine Doss

Miami Brewing Company, located in Homestead, is known for incorporating local fruits into its beers like mango in its Shark Bait and coconut in the brewery's Big Rod. The brewery is also gearing up for the opening of a dedicated brewpub inside Marlins Stadium.

Photo by Laine Doss

Doral's MIA beer company continues to put out cutting edge beverages. In addition to beer, MIA served up a cucumber-enhanced "hard water".

Photo by Laine Doss

Opa-Locka's Legacy Caribbean Craft Brewery specializes in Caribbean-inspired beers like its Mulato Dominican porter with coffee and chocolate notes or its Humble Noble, a tropical IPA brewed with noble hops.

Photo by Laine Doss

Due South uses real vanilla beans in its Honey Vanilla Wheat to balance out the sweetness of the local honey used in this creamy, full-bodied beer.

