New Times' Brew at the Zoo 2018 Presale Begins Today

Lions and tigers and beers, oh my!

Saturday, May 12, Miami will get wild when New Times' ninth-annual Brew at the Zoo, presented by Biscayne Bay Brewing Company, takes over Zoo Miami for an evening filled with beer, music, and fun.

From 8 to 11 p.m., sample unlimited beers from more than 100 breweries including local favorites. In addition, rock out to '80s classics from A Flock of Seagulls live in concert.

Confirmed breweries pouring in general admission include Hollywood Brewing, the Keg King, Wynwood Brewing, Cigar City, Oskar Blues, Left Hand, Tampa Bay Brewing, Broski Ciderworks, Copperpoint, LauderAle, South Beach Brewing, Veza Sur, Islamorada Beer Company, Bousa, 3 Daughters, Goose Island, Blue Point, 10 Barrel, Elysian, Golden Road, Karbach, Kona, Shipyard, Seadog, Estrella Damm, Shock Top, LandShark, 26 Degrees, Brew Hub, Concrete Beach, Biscayne Bay, Guinness, Descarga, and Gulf Stream.

Want more beer? Brewmaster ticketholders get early entry to Brew at the Zoo at 7 p.m. In addition, they're privy to a host of exclusive beers from Bousa, Goose Island, 10 Barrel, Golden Road, Islamorada Beer Company, Kona, Virtue Cider, Kombrewcha, Smirnoff Sparkling Seltzers, and Infected Brewery.

Beer lovers can opt for the VIP experience, which includes early entry at 7 p.m. and access to a special area that comes with perks such as full-size beer pours as well as spirits and wine samplings from Canna Vinus, Santos Sangria, Prescribed Spirits, Koloa Rum Company, Stella Artois, Hoegarden, and Leffe. In addition, VIP tickerholders will enjoy food samplings from Amour de Miami, JR's Gourmet Burgers, Rubio's Coastal Grill, and

Fifi's on the Beach.

Presale Brew at the Zoo tickets are available today only with the promo code MIAMIBEER18. General-admission tickets cost $40 and include entry to the event at 8 p.m., unlimited beer samples in GA, access to food for purchase, admission to the zoo the day of the event, and entertainment.

Brewmaster tickets cost $70 and include entry to the event at 7 p.m., unlimited beer samples in both general admission and in the Brewmaster area, access to food for purchase, admission to the zoo the day of the event, and entertainment.

VIP tickets cost $80 and include entry into the event at 7 p.m.; unlimited beer samples in general admission, Brewmaster, and VIP areas; food samples and full-size beer pours in the VIP area; complimentary spirits sampling; admission to the zoo the day of the event; and entertainment.

For updated beer information and to purchase tickets, visit newtimesbrewatthezoo.com. Be sure to enter presale code MIAMIBEER18. The promo code is valid from February 6 at 10 a.m. to February 11 at 10 p.m. or while supplies last.

New Times' Brew at the Zoo 2018. 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday, May 12, at Zoo Miami, 12400 SW 152nd St., Miami; 305-251-0400; zoomiami.org. Tickets cost $40 to $80 via newtimesbrewatthezoo.com.

