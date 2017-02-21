menu

New Times' Brew at the Zoo 2017 Presale Starts Today

New Times' Brew at the Zoo 2017 Presale Starts Today

Tuesday, February 21, 2017 at 10 a.m.
By Laine Doss
New Times' Brew at the Zoo 2017 Presale Starts Today
Photo by George Martinez
Lions and tigers and brews, oh my!

On May 6, Miami will get wild when the eighth-annual New Times' Brew at the Zoo takes over Zoo Miami for an evening filled with beer, music, fun, and wild things.

From 8 to 11 p.m., sample more than 100 beers and spirits from dozens of distillers and breweries from around the world.

Beers already confirmed to be poured include Goose Island Beer Company, Sea Dog Brewing, 3 Daughters Brewing, Blue Point Brewing, Islamorada Beer Company, Greed Flash Brewing Company, Alpine Beer Company, Kona Brewing Company, Khoffner Brewery, Bousa Brewing Company, Elysian Brewing Company, 10 Barrel Brewing Company, Coppertail Brewing Company, Biscayne Bay Brewing Company, Shipyard Brewing Company, Hatuey Beer, Virtue Cider. Many others will be announced soon.

In addition, Brew at the Zoo will feature live music (watch for talent announcement) and encounters with some of Zoo Miami's resident creatures.

Tickets for Brew at the Zoo go on sale Monday, February 27, but New Times readers can take advantage of a special presale offer. Beginning today, February 21, at 10 a.m., purchase tickets before anyone else by using the code MIABEER.

Special presale tickets cost $40 for general admission. A $70 Brewmaster ticket includes entrance at 7 p.m., giving you an extra hour of tasting, plus exclusive beer tappings. Or go all out with a VIP ticket ($80) and enjoy early entrance at 7 p.m., spirits samplings, full-size beers, exclusive beer tappings, and complete access to special areas.

Hurry, though, because this exclusive presale offer expires Sunday, February 26, at 10 p.m. To purchase tickets and for updated information, visit newtimesbrewatthezoo.com, and don't forget code MIABEER.

Laine Doss
Laine Doss is the food and spirits editor for Miami New Times, covering the restaurant and bar scene in South Florida. She has been featured on Cooking Channel’s Eat Street and Food Network’s Great Food Truck Race. Doss won an Alternative Weekly award for her feature on what it’s like to wait tables. In a previous life, she appeared off-Broadway and shook many a cocktail as a bartender at venues in South Florida and New York City. When she’s not writing, you can find Doss running some marathon then celebrating at the nearest watering hole.
Zoo Miami
12400 SW 152nd St.
Miami, FL 33177

305-251-0400

www.zoomiami.org

