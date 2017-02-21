New Times' Brew at the Zoo 2017 Presale Starts Today

Photo by George Martinez

Lions and tigers and brews, oh my!

On May 6, Miami will get wild when the eighth-annual New Times' Brew at the Zoo takes over Zoo Miami for an evening filled with beer, music, fun, and wild things.

From 8 to 11 p.m., sample more than 100 beers and spirits from dozens of distillers and breweries from around the world.

Beers already confirmed to be poured include Goose Island Beer Company, Sea Dog Brewing, 3 Daughters Brewing, Blue Point Brewing, Islamorada Beer Company, Greed Flash Brewing Company, Alpine Beer Company, Kona Brewing Company, Khoffner Brewery, Bousa Brewing Company, Elysian Brewing Company, 10 Barrel Brewing Company, Coppertail Brewing Company, Biscayne Bay Brewing Company, Shipyard Brewing Company, Hatuey Beer, Virtue Cider. Many others will be announced soon.

In addition, Brew at the Zoo will feature live music (watch for talent announcement) and encounters with some of Zoo Miami's resident creatures.

Tickets for Brew at the Zoo go on sale Monday, February 27, but New Times readers can take advantage of a special presale offer. Beginning today, February 21, at 10 a.m., purchase tickets before anyone else by using the code MIABEER.

Special presale tickets cost $40 for general admission. A $70 Brewmaster ticket includes entrance at 7 p.m., giving you an extra hour of tasting, plus exclusive beer tappings. Or go all out with a VIP ticket ($80) and enjoy early entrance at 7 p.m., spirits samplings, full-size beers, exclusive beer tappings, and complete access to special areas.

Hurry, though, because this exclusive presale offer expires Sunday, February 26, at 10 p.m. To purchase tickets and for updated information, visit newtimesbrewatthezoo.com, and don't forget code MIABEER.

