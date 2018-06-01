Here's What You'll Be Eating and Drinking at New Times' Best of Miami Party

In less than two weeks, New Times' Best of Miami® issue will hit newsstands, listing more than 300 of the area's finest restaurants, hottest clubs, most delightful diversions, and top places to shop. With it comes a mega bash you won't want to miss.
So mark your calendars, Miami. Thursday, June 21, you're invited to X Miami where you'll feast on bites from more than a dozen of Miami's best restaurants while sipping unlimited cocktails and jamming out to live music.
So far, confirmed restaurants include 222 Taco, 107 Steak & Bar, 305 Peruvian, Amour de Miami, Diced, Doggi's Arepa Bar, Fifi's on the Beach, First Watch, Giardino's Salads, K Ramen.Burger.Beer, HardRock Cafe, Poke Life, Rosetta Italian Bakery, Sweet Treats by Me, and Yarumba Restaurant.
You'll also get a taste of Midtown's new late-night diner, Mason. The restaurant, created by Beaker & Gray chef Brian Nasajon, specializes in comfort food, from bagels and breads to smoked deli meats and sweets.
Wash it down with beverages from Blue Martini, Canna Vinus, Cooper's Craft, Finlandia vodka, Voga Italia, Miami Cocktail, Gemma di Luna, Kombrewcha, Koloa rum, Santos sangria, Banyan Reserve vodka, Old St. Pete (spirits), Tippler’s orange liqueur, and South Beach Brewing Company.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
As New Times' Readers' Choice poll closed this past Tuesday, you'll have to wait until our Best of Miami® edition, available in print and online June 14, along with our party on June 21, to celebrate the winners.
Right now, purchase tickets for $50. If you wait until the day of, tickets will cost $60 at the door. A portion of ticket proceeds will benefit Miami Lighthouse for the Blind.
While you're at it, be sure to get your tickets to New Times' Burgerfest as well. Saturday, July 7, Soho Studios will host South Florida's best burgers, including veggie varieties, traditional beef, fritas, and other creations courtesy of Madlove by Latin House, K Ramen.Burger.Beer, Batch Gastropub, and more than a dozen other restaurants.
New Times' Best of Miami Party. 8 to 11 p.m. Thursday, June 21, at X Miami. 230 NE Fourth St., Miami. Tickets cost $45 to $50 at newtimesbestofmiami.com.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!