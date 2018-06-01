Here's What You'll Be Eating and Drinking at New Times' Best of Miami Party

In less than two weeks, New Times' Best of Miami® issue will hit newsstands, listing more than 300 of the area's finest restaurants, hottest clubs, most delightful diversions, and top places to shop. With it comes a mega bash you won't want to miss.

So mark your calendars, Miami. Thursday, June 21, you're invited to X Miami where you'll feast on bites from more than a dozen of Miami's best restaurants while sipping unlimited cocktails and jamming out to live music.

So far, confirmed restaurants include 222 Taco, 107 Steak & Bar, 305 Peruvian, Amour de Miami, Diced, Doggi's Arepa Bar, Fifi's on the Beach, First Watch, Giardino's Salads, K Ramen.Burger.Beer, HardRock Cafe, Poke Life, Rosetta Italian Bakery, Sweet Treats by Me, and Yarumba Restaurant.