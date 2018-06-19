New Times' Best of Miami Party Is Thursday: Last Chance to Get Tickets

New Times' Best of Miami issue is out, listing more than 300 of the area's finest restaurants, hottest clubs, most delightful diversions, and top places to shop.
You're invited to celebrate everything wonderful about Miami this Thursday, June 21, at X Miami, where you'll feast on bites from more than a dozen of the area's best restaurants while sipping unlimited cocktails and jamming to live music.
Participating restaurants include 222 Taco, 107 Steak & Bar, 305 Peruvian, Amour de Miami, Diced, Doggi's Arepa Bar, Fifi's on the Beach, First Watch, Giardino's Salads, K Ramen.Burger.Beer, Hard Rock Cafe, Poke Life, Rosetta Italian Bakery, Sweet Treats by Me, and Yarumba Restaurant.
You'll also get a taste of midtown's new late-night diner, Mason. The restaurant, created by Beaker & Gray chef Brian Nasajon, specializes in comfort food, from bagels and breads to smoked deli meats and sweets.
Wash it down with beverages from Blue Martini, Canna Vinus, Cooper's Craft, Finlandia vodka, Voga Italia, Miami Cocktail, Gemma di Luna, Kombrewcha, Koloa rum, Santos sangria, Banyan Reserve vodka, Old St. Pete (spirits), Tippler’s orange liqueur, and South Beach Brewing Company.
Purchase tickets in advance for $50. They'll cost $60 at the door. A portion of ticket proceeds will benefit Miami Lighthouse for the Blind.
While you're at it, be sure to get your tickets to New Times' Burgerfest too. On Saturday, July 7, Soho Studios will host South Florida's best burgers, including veggie varieties, traditional beef, fritas, and other creations courtesy of Madlove by Latin House, K Ramen.Burger.Beer, Batch Gastropub, and more than a dozen other restaurants.
New Times' Best of Miami Party. 8 to 11 p.m. Thursday, June 21, at X Miami, 230 NE Fourth St., Miami. Tickets cost $50 to $60 via newtimesbestofmiami.com.
