New Times' Artopia 2017 Two-for-One Ticket Offer
|
Courtesy of New Times
Artopia, New Times' annual celebration of Miami's artistic scene, will take over the Coral Gables Museum this week with a gathering of art, music, and food.
Thursday, March 2, from 7 to 10 p.m., experience live performances by Angels Entertainment and Native American Powwow Dancers; an interactive digital graffiti wall; multimedia makeup artist Desiree Vazquez; music by DJ Surge; interactive tiles courtesy of 8bit Lexicon; and artist Wen Ju.
In addition, New Times' MasterMinds Awards will acknowledge three local creatives as winners of cash grants to further fund their passions.
|
Food and art at Artopia.
Courtesy of New Times
And because even artists need fuel for their fire, Artopia offers delicious food and drinks. Check out bites from Philly Grub, Divino Ceviche, Los Ranchos, Sokai Sushi & Bar, and Plomo. In addition, Dunkin' Donuts will serve coffee and doughnuts, and Becks, Prescribed Spirits, and Sparkling Ice will provide refreshments.
|
Photo by Alex Markow
Tickets to Artopia cost $25 for general admission and $45 for VIP, which include entry at 6 p.m. and access to the exclusive VIP lounge, offering a sponsored spirits bar, sponsored beer bar, and additional restaurant samplings.
New Times' readers can enjoy an exclusive two-for-one GA ticket offer by using promo code FLASHART. The offer is good only through today, Wednesday, March 1, at 10 p.m. To purchase tickets, visit newtimesartopia.com.
It's a delicious way to ease your South Beach Wine & Food Festival withdrawal.
Related Event
-
Thu., Mar. 2, 7:00pmArtopia
Coral Gables Museum, Coral Gables, FL
Related Location
285 Aragon Ave.
Coral Gables, FL 33134
Get the Food & Drink Newsletter
Our weekly guide to Miami dining includes food news and reviews, as well as dining events and interviews with chefs and restaurant owners.
In Case You Missed It
Popular Stories
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!