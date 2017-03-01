menu

New Times' Artopia 2017 Two-for-One Ticket Offer

The Ten Best Margaritas in Miami


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

New Times' Artopia 2017 Two-for-One Ticket Offer

Wednesday, March 1, 2017 at 9:39 a.m.
By Laine Doss
New Times' Artopia 2017 Two-for-One Ticket OfferEXPAND
Courtesy of New Times
A A

Artopia, New Times' annual celebration of Miami's artistic scene, will take over the Coral Gables Museum this week with a gathering of art, music, and food.

Thursday, March 2, from 7 to 10 p.m., experience live performances by Angels Entertainment and Native American Powwow Dancers; an interactive digital graffiti wall; multimedia makeup artist Desiree Vazquez; music by DJ Surge; interactive tiles courtesy of 8bit Lexicon; and artist Wen Ju.

In addition, New Times' MasterMinds Awards will acknowledge three local creatives as winners of cash grants to further fund their passions.

Food and art at Artopia.
Food and art at Artopia.
Courtesy of New Times

Related Stories

And because even artists need fuel for their fire, Artopia offers delicious food and drinks. Check out bites from Philly Grub, Divino Ceviche, Los Ranchos, Sokai Sushi & Bar, and Plomo. In addition, Dunkin' Donuts will serve coffee and doughnuts, and Becks, Prescribed Spirits, and Sparkling Ice will provide refreshments.

New Times' Artopia 2017 Two-for-One Ticket Offer
Photo by Alex Markow

Tickets to Artopia cost $25 for general admission and $45 for VIP, which include entry at 6 p.m. and access to the exclusive VIP lounge, offering a sponsored spirits bar, sponsored beer bar, and additional restaurant samplings.

New Times' readers can enjoy an exclusive two-for-one GA ticket offer by using promo code FLASHART. The offer is good only through today, Wednesday, March 1, at 10 p.m. To purchase tickets, visit newtimesartopia.com.

It's a delicious way to ease your South Beach Wine & Food Festival withdrawal.

Laine Doss
Laine Doss is the food and spirits editor for Miami New Times, covering the restaurant and bar scene in South Florida. She has been featured on Cooking Channel’s Eat Street and Food Network’s Great Food Truck Race. Doss won an Alternative Weekly award for her feature on what it’s like to wait tables. In a previous life, she appeared off-Broadway and shook many a cocktail as a bartender at venues in South Florida and New York City. When she’s not writing, you can find Doss running some marathon then celebrating at the nearest watering hole.

Related Event

Use Current Location

Related Location

miles
Coral Gables Museum
More Info
More Info

285 Aragon Ave.
Coral Gables, FL 33134

305-603-8067

www.coralgablesmuseum.org

In Case You Missed It

Popular Stories

 

Sponsor Content

©2017 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >