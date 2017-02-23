New Times' Artopia 2017 Features Food, Art, and Music

EXPAND Courtesy New Times

Artopia, New Times' annual celebration of Miami's artistic scene, will take over the Coral Gables Museum next week with a gathering of art, music, and food.

Thursday, March 2, from 7 to 10 p.m., experience live performances by Angels Entertainment and Native American Powwow Dancers; an interactive digital graffiti wall; multimedia makeup artist Desiree Vazquez; music by DJ Surge; interactive tiles courtesy of 8bit Lexicon; and artist Wen Ju.

In addition, New Times' MasterMind Awards will acknowledge three local creatives as winners of cash grants to further fund their passions.

Food and art at Artopia. Courtesy of New Times

And because even artists need fuel for their fire, Artopia offers delicious food and drinks. Check out bites from Philly Grub, Divino Ceviche, Los Ranchos, Sokai Sushi & Bar, and Plomo. In addition, Dunkin' Donuts will serve coffee and doughnuts, and Becks, Prescribed Spirits, and Sparkling Ice will provide refreshments.

Tickets to Artopia cost $25 for general admission; $45 VIP tickets include entry at 6 p.m. and access to the exclusive VIP lounge, with a sponsored spirits bar, sponsored beer bar, and additional restaurant samplings.

New Times readers can take an additional $10 off tickets by using the promo code ARTFOOD. The offer is good only through February 26 at 10 p.m. To purchase tickets, visit newtimesartopia.com.

It's a delicious way to ease your South Beach Wine & Food Festival withdrawal.

