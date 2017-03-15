New River Brewing to Open in Fort Lauderdale

Craft Beer Cartel and Riverside Market cofounders Julian and Lisa Seigel (center) have partnered with Native Brewing's Adam Fine and The Restaurant People to open New River Brewing in Fort Lauderdale. Photo courtesy of Craft Beer Cartel

Later this year, Fort Lauderdale will welcome its third brewery to an industrial complex just south of Sailboat Bend and the Tarpon River.

The founders of Riverside Market and Native Brewing's Adam Fine have partnered with The Restaurant People to form New River Brewing, slated to open this summer.

The brewery has been a long time coming for Riverside Market husband-and-wife team Julian and Lisa Siegel, who say they considered possible locations everywhere from Pompano Beach to Fort Lauderdale's Fat Village before settling on their current location.

No strangers to the craft beer community, the couple is credited with launching one of South Florida's first craft beer bars, Riverside Market. The restaurant and self-serve beer bar, which expanded to a larger location several years after its original founding in 2001, has enjoyed successful organic growth and today is considered one of area's most iconic establishments.

In 2014, the Siegels launched Craft Beer Cartel, rebooting the original Riverside Market convenience store into a homebrew and bottle shop. In July 2015, the couple opened a second location, Riverside Market South, in east Fort Lauderdale. A third Riverside Market is currently under construction in Plantation.

"Now, Adam has a place to brew, and we have the brewery we always dreamed of. I think [The Restaurant People] will help us get organized, and we can help de-structure them a little bit," Lisa told New Times. "It's a great partnership."

"We're here to help point them in the right direction, but we're leaving the creative stuff up to them," said The Restaurant People cofounder Tim Petrillo.

Slated to launch before fall, New River Brewing will be located at 280 SW Sixth Street in a large warehouse located across the river from Sailboat Bend, and just west of the Broward County courthouse. Formerly Neptune Boat Lifts, the 11,000-square-foot building has a storied past: it once belonged to the Snyders — one of the city's first pioneering families — who used it to house the horses and carriages that were tasked with carrying asphalt to pave the city's first streets.

The space, which will break ground later this month, is currently home to a 10-barrel brew house with equipment manufactured by DME Brewing Solutions. The taproom will offer a nostalgic vibe, says Julian, channeling Florida cracker architecture complete with the era's characteristic metal roof, raised floors, and a wraparound covered porch.

When it opens later this spring, expect the brewery to begin producing an all-new lineup of core brand beers both Fine and Julian created on the Craft Beer Cartel pilot system.

"That includes everything from our watermelon whit, our Midnight Express coffee stout, IPAs, and sours," said Julian. "The past two years we've been working on some amazing recipes. The craft beer moment is always evolving. South Florida has seen so many different styles, but now it seems everyone is going back to building basic beers. We want to offer a little bit of everything."

