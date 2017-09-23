 


Four New Miami Eats and Drinks to Try This WeekendEXPAND
Courtesy of Coco Bambu

Four New Miami Eats and Drinks to Try This Weekend

Laine Doss | September 23, 2017 | 9:48am
Though Hurricane Irma put a damper on Miami, it's time to get out and have a good meal again. Despite the storm, there are many recent restaurant openings, so this weekend, why not try something new?  Here are five places to try.

The Jojo Tea-cured snapperEXPAND
The Jojo Tea-cured snapper
Courtesy of Grove Bay Hospitality

Four New Miami Eats and Drinks to Try This WeekendEXPAND
Courtesy of Coco Bambu

Brazil's Coco Bambu Survives Hurricane Irma and Finally Opens on South Beach. Coco Bambu, an award-winning Brazilian restaurant, is officially open in South Beach (955 Alton Rd.). Because of Hurricane Irma, the restaurant was forced to close Friday, September 8, hours after its grand debut. Though the storm littered Miami with fallen trees, snapped power lines, and other debris, the restaurant did not suffer physical damage.

Four New Miami Eats and Drinks to Try This Weekend
Courtesy Ofa

Ofa, a Modern Brazilian Concept, Opens in Sunset Harbour. This week, Ofa, a modern Brazilian concept, opened its doors in Sunset Harbour. Created by Brazilian hospitality vets Felipe Ortiz, Carmen Rodriguez, and Lucas Scudeler, the 2,200-square-foot indoor-outdoor restaurant serves dishes rooted in a range of regions across the South American country, incorporating colorful vegetables, grains, and sauces into many of its items.

 
Laine Doss is the food and spirits editor for Miami New Times, has been featured on Cooking Channel's Eat Street and Food Network’s Great Food Truck Race. Doss won an Alternative Weekly award for her feature on what it's like to wait tables.

