Four New Miami Eats and Drinks to Try This Weekend

Though Hurricane Irma put a damper on Miami, it's time to get out and have a good meal again. Despite the storm, there are many recent restaurant openings, so this weekend, why not try something new? Here are five places to try.

Jeremy Ford's Stubborn Seed Opens in South Beach. Nearly six months after Jeremy Ford announced his departure from Matador Room, the Top Chef winner returns to Miami Beach this week with the opening his first restaurant, Stubborn Seed, in the South of Fifth neighborhood.

Ofa, a Modern Brazilian Concept, Opens in Sunset Harbour. This week, Ofa, a modern Brazilian concept, opened its doors in Sunset Harbour. Created by Brazilian hospitality vets Felipe Ortiz, Carmen Rodriguez, and Lucas Scudeler, the 2,200-square-foot indoor-outdoor restaurant serves dishes rooted in a range of regions across the South American country, incorporating colorful vegetables, grains, and sauces into many of its items.

NightLife Brewing Company nearly lost all of its beer after Hurricane Irma knocked out power. NightLife Breiwng Co. via Facebook

NightLife Brewing Co. Emerges Unscathed From Irma, Releases First Beer This Saturday. Hurricane Irma turned out to be a close call for NightLife Brewing Company. The storm knocked out power to the brewery for several days, causing the temperature to rise and nearly spoil most of the beer, cofounder Juan O'Naghten says. But Florida Power & Light restored electricity to NightLife Brewing September 15, just in time for the brewery's release of its Next Thursday Pale Ale

Brazil's Coco Bambu Survives Hurricane Irma and Finally Opens on South Beach. Coco Bambu, an award-winning Brazilian restaurant, is officially open in South Beach (955 Alton Rd.). Because of Hurricane Irma, the restaurant was forced to close Friday, September 8, hours after its grand debut. Though the storm littered Miami with fallen trees, snapped power lines, and other debris, the restaurant did not suffer physical damage.

