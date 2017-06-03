Five New Miami Restaurants to Try This Weekend

FujiFilmGirl

Miami's restaurant scene is better than ever, with many new eateries opening this mast month.

This weekend, why not find a new favorite place to eat?

Here are stories on five new restaurants to give you a delicious head start.

Sherwood's Bistro & Bar Begins the Transformation of Little Haiti's North End

Sherwood's Bistro & Bar, a new restaurant on NE Second Avenue and 83rd Street, takes its name from Sherwood Forest. That is not only Robin Hood's merry hangout but also a subdivision of the Village of El Portal. And like the nearby community that bears its name, Sherwood's is charming, slightly idiosyncratic, and steeped in the area where it's located.

Ella's Oyster Bar Paul McDermott

Ella's Oyster Bar Opens in Little Havana

New England seafood with Cuban flair has arrived in Miami with the opening of Ella’s Oyster Bar in Little Havana. The eatery, which opened May 17, is the project of chefs Jordan Marano and Christian Plotczyk, who began working together 20 years ago to build food and beverage programs for other restaurants.

Courtesy Edukos

Edukos Brings Adventurous Dining to Little Havana

On the corner of West Flagler Street in Little Havana, Edukos serves arepitas, hot ceviche, and alligator sliders. About a block from Marlins Park, this cozy, industrially designed tavern isn't the place for a postgame burger and beer. Categorized as a Venezuelan-American gastropub, Edukos, which opened in early May, is a restaurant for the adventuresome.

Courtesy Joe & the Juice

Denmark's Joe & the Juice Opens in South Beach With Interactive Juice and Coffee Experiences

Miamians order juice cleanses a whopping 583 percent more than any other city in the nation, which might explain the recent opening of Joe & the Juice, located about a block from Lincoln Road in South Beach.

Courtesy Bagel Cove

Bagel Cove in Aventura Is Now Open 24 Hours

When hunger strikes in the middle of the night, there is more than Steve's Pizza to satisfy your cravings. Bagel Cove, a New York-style delicatessen on 190th Street and Biscayne in Aventura, is now open 24 hours a day.

