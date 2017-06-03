menu

Five New Miami Restaurants to Try This Weekend

Saturday, June 3, 2017 at 8 a.m.
By Laine Doss
Miami's restaurant scene is better than ever, with many new eateries opening this mast month.

This weekend, why not find a new favorite place to eat?

Here are stories on five new restaurants to give you a delicious head start.

Sherwood's Bistro & Bar Begins the Transformation of Little Haiti's North End
Sherwood's Bistro & Bar, a new restaurant on NE Second Avenue and 83rd Street, takes its name from Sherwood Forest. That is not only Robin Hood's merry hangout but also a subdivision of the Village of El Portal. And like the nearby community that bears its name, Sherwood's is charming, slightly idiosyncratic, and steeped in the area where it's located.

Ella's Oyster Bar
Ella's Oyster Bar Opens in Little Havana
New England seafood with Cuban flair has arrived in Miami with the opening of Ella’s Oyster Bar in Little Havana. The eatery, which opened May 17, is the project of chefs Jordan Marano and Christian Plotczyk, who began working together 20 years ago to build food and beverage programs for other restaurants.

Edukos Brings Adventurous Dining to Little Havana
On the corner of West Flagler Street in Little Havana, Edukos serves arepitas, hot ceviche, and alligator sliders. About a block from Marlins Park, this cozy, industrially designed tavern isn't the place for a postgame burger and beer. Categorized as a Venezuelan-American gastropub, Edukos, which opened in early May, is a restaurant for the adventuresome.

Denmark's Joe & the Juice Opens in South Beach With Interactive Juice and Coffee Experiences
Miamians order juice cleanses a whopping 583 percent more than any other city in the nation, which might explain the recent opening of Joe & the Juice, located about a block from Lincoln Road in South Beach.

Bagel Cove in Aventura Is Now Open 24 Hours
When hunger strikes in the middle of the night, there is more than Steve's Pizza to satisfy your cravings. Bagel Cove, a New York-style delicatessen on 190th Street and Biscayne in Aventura, is now open 24 hours a day.

Laine Doss is the food and spirits editor for Miami New Times, covering the restaurant and bar scene in South Florida. She has been featured on Cooking Channel’s Eat Street and Food Network’s Great Food Truck Race. Doss won an Alternative Weekly award for her feature on what it’s like to wait tables. In a previous life, she appeared off-Broadway and shook many a cocktail as a bartender at venues in South Florida and New York City. When she’s not writing, you can find Doss running some marathon then celebrating at the nearest watering hole.

