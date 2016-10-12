New Menu at Cafe Nikki Features Eggs All Day

EXPAND A poached egg is served in a crisp tortilla cup with arugula, feta cheese, and sliced strawberries. Courtesy of Café Nikki

Nestled inside Nikki Beach's courtyard is Cafe Nikki, which opened about a year ago. The petite French spot has made a name for itself by serving reasonably priced breakfast and lunch fare all day, including coffees and teas, croissants, quiches, pastries, European marmalades, and Zak the Baker bread in a picturesque courtyard filled with lush greenery.

Now find a bevy of new egg plates ($10) on the cafe's menu all day Monday through Saturday.

The "Eggs All Day" menu features six eclectic egg dishes, available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., which is a rarity in Miami unless you're at a weekend brunch or a diner.

The deconstructed eggs Benedict is a mashup of a signature Benedict using the same ingredients in a different form. Courtesy of Café Nikki

Related Stories Best Breakfast Sandwich

For a breakfast-driven egg dish, try the deconstructed eggs Benedict. It features an egg cooked sous-vide, a broken biscuit, and signature hollandaise sauce baked together in a terra-cotta cazuela. Containing serrano ham, spinach, or salmon, the multistep casserole is made to order — from sous-vide prep to pan to oven — for each guest.

There's also a plate of smoked salmon with a poached egg, grilled asparagus, and hollandaise, as well as an egg vegetable frittata served in a cast-iron skillet.

EXPAND The huevos rancheros is the heartiest egg dish on the menu. Courtesy of Café Nikki

Consider the huevos rancheros, which is heartier than the aforementioned plates and boasts a spicy tang. Placed in a cast-iron skillet, a mélange of refried beans, salsa, and tortilla is topped with a fried egg and a dash of avocado.

EXPAND Try egg sushi stuffed with smoked salmon, asparagus, avocado spread, and roasted red peppers. Courtesy of Café Nikki

The remaining two dishes — a roll of egg "sushi" and a poached egg tortilla chip salad — are more lunch- or afternoon-centric than the others. The sushi roll is made with sliced fried egg wrapped around smoked salmon, asparagus, avocado spread, and roasted red papers, and the poached egg tortilla chip salad is packed with feta cheese, strawberry, and arugula inside a crisp bowl.

For more information, visit nikkibeach.com.

Follow Clarissa Buch on Instagram and Twitter.

