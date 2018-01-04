Nancy in Little Havana Gets New Name and Menu

Revolutionary War-themed Bar Nancy opened in Little Havana this past May with rustic, nautical-inspired decor and a healthy selection of craft cocktails. Now the laid-back drinking den has shortened its name and upped its offerings with a full menu of bar bites.
Behind the food at Nancy is Kat Alvarez, a former pastry chef who has held stints at Swine Southern Table & Bar, Beaker & Gray, and Fireman Derek’s Bakeshop.
"Kat has designed a menu that is short and to the point, but still very well-rounded," co-owner Sasha-Alexandre Torres says. "We always wanted to offer a small list of snacks. When we met Kat, we were excited to hand the kitchen over to her and allow her to create a full menu."
Nancy's kitchen, which has mainly been used to prep cocktail ingredients, is small. Despite size constraints, Alvarez whips up a medley of appetizers, entrées, and desserts.
A peek into the menu reveals small plates ($6-$10) including chicharrones drizzled with house seasoning and lime mist and served alongside chipotle aioli; sea-deviled eggs with fresh dill, Old Bay seasoning, lump crabmeat, and mustard seed caviar; and loaded gun potato cakes with cheddar cheese, bacon, and scallion
"We always suggest people try the sea-deviled eggs," Torres says. "They have a nice helping of sweet lump crabmeat that pairs so well with the mustard seed caviar. It’s different and surprising, but still as familiar as a great deviled egg."
Larger items ($10-$12) include cannonball sliders stuffed with meatballs, marinara, and lemon ricotta, and served with
"The captain’s sloppy joe is a delicious, grown-up version of a childhood staple," Torres adds. "I’m slightly obsessed with our roasted red beet & black bean burger too. It’s earthy, sweet, spicy, and cheesy all in one."
There are desserts too ($7-$8), from sea-salted pretzel cheesecake with candied bacon and bacon caramel
"It's a hybrid variation of creme brûlée and chocolate ganache s'mores," Torres says."It’s elegant, sweet, and rounded out with a creamy finish."
Nancy. 2007 SW Eighth St., Miami; 305-397-8971; nancy305.com. Sunday through Wednesday 5 p.m. to 2 a.m., Thursday through Saturday 5 p.m. to 3 a.m.
