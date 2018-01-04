 


Captain's sloppy joe
Captain’s sloppy joe
Courtesy of Nancy

Nancy in Little Havana Gets New Name and Menu

Clarissa Buch | January 4, 2018 | 10:00am
AA

Revolutionary War-themed Bar Nancy opened in Little Havana this past May with rustic, nautical-inspired decor and a healthy selection of craft cocktails. Now the laid-back drinking den has shortened its name and upped its offerings with a full menu of bar bites.

Behind the food at Nancy is Kat Alvarez, a former pastry chef who has held stints at Swine Southern Table & Bar, Beaker & Gray, and Fireman Derek’s Bakeshop.

"Kat has designed a menu that is short and to the point, but still very well-rounded," co-owner Sasha-Alexandre Torres says. "We always wanted to offer a small list of snacks. When we met Kat, we were excited to hand the kitchen over to her and allow her to create a full menu."

Nancy's kitchen, which has mainly been used to prep cocktail ingredients, is small. Despite size constraints, Alvarez whips up a medley of appetizers, entrées, and desserts.

A peek into the menu reveals small plates ($6-$10) including chicharrones drizzled with house seasoning and lime mist and served alongside chipotle aioli; sea-deviled eggs with fresh dill, Old Bay seasoning, lump crabmeat, and mustard seed caviar; and loaded gun potato cakes with cheddar cheese, bacon, and scallion crema.

Sea-deviled eggs
Sea-deviled eggs
Courtesy of Bar Nancy

"We always suggest people try the sea-deviled eggs," Torres says. "They have a nice helping of sweet lump crabmeat that pairs so well with the mustard seed caviar. It’s different and surprising, but still as familiar as a great deviled egg."

Larger items ($10-$12) include cannonball sliders stuffed with meatballs, marinara, and lemon ricotta, and served with cacio e pepe chips; captain’s sloppy joe, made with bison meat, sweet and spicy Dr. Pepper/Jim Beam bourbon sauce, pickled onions, and potato sticks on Zak the Baker brioche; and a red beet and black bean burger with honey sriracha slaw and melted provolone.

"The captain’s sloppy joe is a delicious, grown-up version of a childhood staple," Torres adds. "I’m slightly obsessed with our roasted red beet & black bean burger too. It’s earthy, sweet, spicy, and cheesy all in one."

There are desserts too ($7-$8), from sea-salted pretzel cheesecake with candied bacon and bacon caramel sauce, to the perfect storm crème brûlée made with chocolate ganache, graham crumbles, and torched meringue.

"It's a hybrid variation of creme brûlée and chocolate ganache s'mores," Torres says."It’s elegant, sweet, and rounded out with a creamy finish."

Nancy. 2007 SW Eighth St., Miami; 305-397-8971; nancy305.com. Sunday through Wednesday 5 p.m. to 2 a.m., Thursday through Saturday 5 p.m. to 3 a.m.

 
Clarissa Buch has been named a “Local Expert” by Tasting Table. She writes about food and culture for local and national publications. You can find her in restaurants where she asks, photographs, and eats way too much (in that order).

