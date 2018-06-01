NaiYaRa Extends Brunch to Saturdays With New Menu

NaiYaRa, the buzzy Thai restaurant in Sunset Harbour, opened for Sunday brunch more than a year ago, slinging Thai fried-egg salad, Korean steak and eggs, and bubbly cocktails.

Now, owner Piyarat Potha Arreeratn, AKA Chef Bee, is ready to extend brunch to Saturdays with a new lineup of Asian-inspired breakfast and lunch items.

A peek into the refreshed menu reveals an eggs Benedict, in which Chinese five-spice biscuits come layered with sweet soy glazed pork belly, red curry hollandaise, and a spicy plantain hash ($16); as well as black sesame pancakes made with banana brûlée, Chinese sausage butter, and bird chili maple syrup ($14); and matcha waffles topped with mixed berries, and sweet red bean and bird chili maple syrup ($12)