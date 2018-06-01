NaiYaRa Extends Brunch to Saturdays With New Menu

NaiYaRa, the buzzy Thai restaurant in Sunset Harbour, opened for Sunday brunch more than a year ago, slinging Thai fried-egg salad, Korean steak and eggs, and bubbly cocktails.
Now, owner Piyarat Potha Arreeratn, AKA Chef Bee, is ready to extend brunch to Saturdays with a new lineup of Asian-inspired breakfast and lunch items.
A peek into the refreshed menu reveals an eggs Benedict, in which Chinese five-spice biscuits come layered with sweet soy glazed pork belly, red curry hollandaise, and a spicy plantain hash ($16); as well as black sesame pancakes made with banana brûlée, Chinese sausage butter, and bird chili maple syrup ($14); and matcha waffles topped with mixed berries, and sweet red bean and bird chili maple syrup ($12)
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
For something heartier, opt for a miso ramen chock-full of sliced pork belly, marinated bamboo, bean sprouts, seaweed, and a soft-boiled egg in a savory miso broth ($15). There's also a steak and eggs fried rice, which includes grilled skirt steak, fried egg, tomatoes, and scallions. For those interested, a sushi menu is available upon request.
In terms of beverages, the restaurant offers bottomless bloody marys, bellinis, and white sangria for $30 per person. New a la carte brunch cocktails include lemongrass lemonade made with citron vodka, fresh-pressed lemon, lemongrass syrup, and sparkling water; the peachy keen blended with mandarin vodka, fresh-brewed iced tea, and white peach puree inside a tall glass with vodka-soaked peach wedges; and the play thyme, comprised of freshly-juiced pineapple, bourbon, and two sprigs of thyme served on the rocks and garnished with a thyme-smoked pineapple wedge. Cocktails are priced at $14 each.
On Sundays, happy hour follows brunch service from 4 to 7 p.m. and includes additional bottomless beverages and a small bar bites menu.
NaiYaRa. 1854 Bay Rd., Miami Beach; 786-275-6005; naiyara.com. Brunch is served Saturday and Sunday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!