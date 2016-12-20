My Ceviche Opens in Midtown Miami With Fresh Poke Bowls

EXPAND Tuna poke bowl Courtesy of My Ceviche

My Ceviche, the fast-casual seafood restaurant by partners Sam Gorenstein and Roger Duarte, has opened its midtown Miami location (3252 NE First Ave.).

This marks a new look and menu for the small local chain. Along with offering its signature ceviches and burritos, My Ceviche has introduced items such as fresh made-in-house juices and build-your-own tacos, burritos, salads, and bowls.

And according to Gorenstein, My Ceviche has joined Miami's poke craze, although the James Beard Award nominee says poke bowls of a fashion have long been a part of the restaurant. "We started this concept with the ceviche bowl four years ago, and it was an instant hit, so the move to poke was a natural progression." Poke bowls range from $9.95 for shrimp to $11.95 for tuna, salmon, octopus, or a combination.

Both the poke and ceviche bowls feature fresh seafood, but the difference is in the regional influences. "[Poke] has a stronger Asian influence, while ceviche is all about Central/South American flavor profiles. People really love getting a well-rounded, nutritious meal in one tasty dish. And with this, we made sure to stay true to our roots of offering the freshest and most sustainable seafood."

That means line-caught mahi-mahi, octopus sourced seasonally on the Yucatán Peninsula, tuna line-caught in the Pacific waters of Panama, and salmon sustainably farm-raised in the open oceans off the Faroe Islands.

Photo by Matt Rice

At 2,000 square feet, the midtown Miami location is much larger than the original 240-square-foot restaurant in Miami Beach. The decor is also toned down from the original bold blues and lime greens. The interior design is inspired by 1920s and '30s art deco. Delicate pink and copper tones are accented with green foliage and a mural of an octopus cavorting with other sea creatures by local artist El Chan Guri. A neon sign reading "There are plenty of fish in Miami" is a playful addition. The eatery also boasts a large patio for outdoor dining.

Photo by Matt Rice

Gorenstein says this new My Ceviche is part of a planned expansion for him and Duarte, who also own Zuuk Mediterranean Kitchen. "With our growth, we can create great career opportunities for all of our staff members, which is something my partner and I are extremely proud of. Every expansion brings job creation to the local economy, along with so many other positive things for the community. We are extremely proud of what we have built so far, but we are still a world away from reaching our ultimate goals."

My Ceviche Midtown Miami is open seven days a week from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

