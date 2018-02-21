Museum of Ice Cream Will Host a Special One-Day Style Saves Benefit

If you haven't had a chance to visit the Museum of Ice Cream (MOIC) in Miami Beach, you have one last chance until it closes for good. The wildly popular attraction debuted this past December and extended its stay through February 26. The ice-cream palace will then reopen Sunday, March 4, for one special day.
This week, MOIC announced a partnership with Style Saves, a charity by stylist Rachael Russell that nightlife guru David Grutman and his wife, Isabela Rangel Grutman, are involved with. To celebrate, the museum will reopen for a lucky group of ticketholders March 4.
Tickets for the limited-edition opening will be available for purchase online today, February 21, at 11 a.m. Proceeds will benefit Style Saves, which helps send teens to prom by supplying tuxes, dresses, and other accessories. The organization also provides everything from clothing and shoes to school supplies and prescription eyewear to underprivileged children around the world. Also March 4, the museum and Style Saves will host 70 students from the Guatemalan-Maya Center, a nonprofit that helps parents and children with job training, medical care, and social services.
Since opening last December, MOIC has welcomed upward of 100,000 visitors to taste, smell, touch, and photograph a collection of ice-cream paraphernalia. The museum was scheduled to close January 31, but organizers extended its run through February 26 because of it popularity.
If you haven't had a chance to visit, the attraction is more comparable to an Instagram amusement park than a traditional museum. The installations aren't accompanied by much text, but there are numerous areas for photo ops, including access to iPads and photo booths. You probably won't walk away with any new knowledge, but you'll see enough sprinkles to last a lifetime (or fill a swimming pool).
Since its debut in New York City in 2016, the traveling exhibit has flooded social media. So far, more than 100,000 posts have been captioned with the hashtag #MuseumOfIceCream.
With sold-out runs in other cities, the Museum of Ice Cream expects a similar turnout for the one-day event March 4. Tickets are available online for $38 each and include samplings from local ice-cream shops. Street parking or valet at the Faena is not included.
Museum of Ice Cream Miami. Sunday, March 4, in the Faena District, 3400 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 855-258-0719; museumoficecream.com. Tickets cost $38 via showclix.com. Tickets will be available for purchase at 11 a.m. Wednesday, February 21.
