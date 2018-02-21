Museum of Ice Cream Will Host a Special One-Day Style Saves Benefit

If you haven't had a chance to visit the Museum of Ice Cream (MOIC) in Miami Beach, you have one last chance until it closes for good. The wildly popular attraction debuted this past December and extended its stay through February 26. The ice-cream palace will then reopen Sunday, March 4, for one special day.

This week, MOIC announced a partnership with Style Saves, a charity by stylist Rachael Russell that nightlife guru David Grutman and his wife, Isabela Rangel Grutman, are involved with. To celebrate, the museum will reopen for a lucky group of ticketholders March 4.

Tickets for the limited-edition opening will be available for purchase online today, February 21, at 11 a.m. Proceeds will benefit Style Saves, which helps send teens to prom by supplying tuxes, dresses, and other accessories. The organization also provides everything from clothing and shoes to school supplies and prescription eyewear to underprivileged children around the world. Also March 4, the museum and Style Saves will host 70 students from the Guatemalan-Maya Center, a nonprofit that helps parents and children with job training, medical care, and social services.