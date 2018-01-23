Museum of Ice Cream Extends Through February 26, Tickets Available Friday

If you haven't had a chance to visit the Museum of Ice Cream (MOIC) and snap a photo of yourself in a waist-deep pool of rainbow sprinkles, you're in luck. The wildly popular attraction, which debuted this past December, will remain open through February.
Despite the museum's sprinkle controversy — in which the City of Miami Beach fined MOIC for creating an environmental hazard — the attraction will remain open through February 26. The museum was originally scheduled to close January 31.
MOIC has welcomed upward of 100,000 visitors to taste, smell, touch, and photograph a collection of ice-cream paraphernalia. If you haven't had a chance to visit, the attraction is more comparable to an Instagram amusement park than a traditional museum. The installations aren't accompanied by much text, but there are numerous areas for photo ops, including access to iPads and photo booths. You probably won't walk away with any new knowledge, but you'll see enough sprinkles to last a lifetime (or fill a swimming pool).
Since its debut in New York City in 2016, the traveling exhibit has flooded social media. So far, more than 100,000 posts have been captioned with the hashtag #MuseumOfIceCream.
With sold-out runs in previous cities, the Museum of Ice Cream expects a similar turnout for its extension in Miami Beach. Tickets are already sold old through January 25; they will be available online only for $38 each and include samplings from local ice-cream shops. Street parking or valet at the Faena is not included.
Museum of Ice Cream Miami. Through Monday, February 26, in the Faena District, 3400 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 855-258-0719; museumoficecream.com. Tickets cost $38 via museumoficecream.com/miami. Presale tickets for the extension will be available for American Express Platinum Card holders at 11 a.m. Wednesday, January 24. At 11 a.m. Thursday, January 25, all American Express Card holders will be eligible to purchase. Remaining tickets will be available to the public at 11 a.m. Friday, January 26. The museum is open Wednesday through Monday.
