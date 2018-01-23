Museum of Ice Cream Extends Through February 26, Tickets Available Friday

If you haven't had a chance to visit the Museum of Ice Cream (MOIC) and snap a photo of yourself in a waist-deep pool of rainbow sprinkles, you're in luck. The wildly popular attraction, which debuted this past December, will remain open through February.

Despite the museum's sprinkle controversy — in which the City of Miami Beach fined MOIC for creating an environmental hazard — the attraction will remain open through February 26. The museum was originally scheduled to close January 31.