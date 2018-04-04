Museum of Ice Cream Yet Again Extends Miami Beach Run Through May

The Museum of Ice Cream (MOIC), which was expected to close April 29, will yet again extend its stay in Miami Beach. This time, through Mother's Day.
This marks the fourth extension for the pop-up, which was originally set to end its run January 31. For the last four months, MOIC has announced four last-minute extensions. So, does that mean we should hold out hope that the ice cream palace will remain open through summer? No one knows for sure. But for now, MOIC is adamant that Sunday, May 13 will be its final day.
Despite the museum's sprinkle controversy — in which the City of Miami Beach fined MOIC for creating an environmental hazard — the attraction has been met with unwavering support and excitement. Tickets to the museum have continued to sell out after each extension announcement.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Since MOIC's Miami debut in December, the attraction has welcomed upward of 250,000 visitors to taste, smell, touch, and photograph a collection of ice-cream paraphernalia. If you haven't had a chance to visit, MOIC is comparable to an Instagram amusement park versus a traditional museum. The installations aren't accompanied by much text, but there are numerous areas for photo ops, including access to iPads and photo booths. You probably won't walk away with any new knowledge, but you'll see enough sprinkles to last a lifetime (or fill a swimming pool).
Since its premiere in New York City in 2016, the traveling exhibit has flooded social media. So far, more than 100,000 posts have been captioned with the hashtag #MuseumOfIceCream.
With sold-out runs in other cities, the Museum of Ice Cream expects a similar turnout for its fourth extension in Miami Beach. Tickets through May 13 are available online only for $38 each, which includes samplings from local ice-cream shops.
Museum of Ice Cream. Through Sunday, May 13, in the Faena District, 3400 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 855-258-0719; museumoficecream.com. Tickets cost $38 via museumoficecream.com.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!