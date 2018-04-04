Museum of Ice Cream Yet Again Extends Miami Beach Run Through May

The Museum of Ice Cream (MOIC), which was expected to close April 29, will yet again extend its stay in Miami Beach. This time, through Mother's Day.

This marks the fourth extension for the pop-up, which was originally set to end its run January 31. For the last four months, MOIC has announced four last-minute extensions. So, does that mean we should hold out hope that the ice cream palace will remain open through summer? No one knows for sure. But for now, MOIC is adamant that Sunday, May 13 will be its final day.

Despite the museum's sprinkle controversy — in which the City of Miami Beach fined MOIC for creating an environmental hazard — the attraction has been met with unwavering support and excitement. Tickets to the museum have continued to sell out after each extension announcement.