Family-Run Mundo Café Offers a Taste of Brazil

Run by a family of Brazilian chefs, Mundo Café occupies a corner inside the lobby of the Miami Green office building near Coral Gables. Co-owner Samuel Soares can usually be found behind the counter. When he was 9 years old, his mother Vera da Silva taught him and his siblings how to bake their first dessert, a Brazilian brigadeiro cake. The family matriarch wanted to work from home so she could take care of her children and a catering business was her choice.

Almost 20 years ago, she moved her family to Miami, their creative energy fueled by the city's diversity. Samuel specialized in business and finance, his brother, Salomão, in fusion food, and Fábio, the youngest of the three, in French cuisine. Before opening up their first café in South Miami, the Pastry Shop, they built their credentials working at franchises and hotels, including Au Bon Pain, the Mandarin Oriental, and the Ritz-Carlton.

At Mundo, the brothers offer a simple yet delectable food journey: Cuban breakfast is a prix fixe (for $4.99) that includes tostada, eggs, and ham. A Brazilian version of the morning meal consists of a misto quente (grilled cheese), cheese bread, and a small orange juice ($5.25).