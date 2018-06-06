Family-Run Mundo Café Offers a Taste of Brazil

Run by a family of Brazilian chefs, Mundo Café occupies a corner inside the lobby of the Miami Green office building near Coral Gables. Co-owner Samuel Soares can usually be found behind the counter. When he was 9 years old, his mother Vera da Silva taught him and his siblings how to bake their first dessert, a Brazilian
Almost 20 years ago, she moved her family to Miami, their creative energy fueled by the city's diversity. Samuel specialized in business and finance, his brother, Salomão, in fusion food, and Fábio, the youngest of the three, in French cuisine. Before opening up their first café in South Miami, the Pastry Shop, they built their credentials working at franchises and hotels, including Au Bon Pain, the Mandarin Oriental, and the Ritz-Carlton.
At Mundo, the brothers offer a simple yet delectable food journey: Cuban breakfast is a prix fixe (for $4.99) that includes tostada, eggs, and ham. A Brazilian version of the morning meal consists of a
For lunch, there are plenty of sandwich and wrap options ($6.99) including a chicken caesar wrap and an avocado BLT, the oven-hot picanha steak and the French Cuban ($7.50). Caesar, tuna ($6.99), and cobb salads ($7.25) round out the options. The white,
The texture of the fried coxinha de
Vera, with her signature pastries and cakes, is still the heart of the operation. Try the quindim, the standout glistening yellow baked Brazilian dessert made of sugar, egg yolks, and ground coconut, so shiny that you can see the overhead lights reflected on its surface ($3.50). Be dazed by the
At any time of the day, there are regulars from the nearby Shops at Merrick Park and South Miami and Coral Gables residents walking in and out. Soares notes that Brazilian patrons come as far as Pinecrest to get their hands on something that is homemade, hearty, and transports them back to their home country.
In the span of fours years, the family has received many offers for branching and expansion, but have declined. "This is about family," Samuel says. "We want this to be our legacy."
Mundo Café. 3150 SW 38th Ave., Miami; 305-446-0937. Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
