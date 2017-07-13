menu

Mr. Bing Ice Cream Opens Shop on Lincoln Road, Anchors Sterling Market Food Hall

Mr. Bing Ice Cream Opens Shop on Lincoln Road, Anchors Sterling Market Food Hall

Thursday, July 13, 2017 at 8 a.m.
By Clarissa Buch
Mr. Bing has opened its first brick-and-mortar in Lincoln Road.
Courtesy of Mr. Bing
Mr. Bing has opened its first brick-and-mortar in Lincoln Road.
Courtesy of Mr. Bing
A A

Mr. Bing, Miami's first shaved ice cream concept, has opened its first standalone shop on Lincoln Road.

Toward the back of the Sterling Building, Mr. Bing is the first tenant in Sterling Market, a food hall slated to open within the former Design Within Reach furniture store space, situated next to Books & Books.

"The food hall is still in very early planning stages," Mr. Bing's owner Ryan Barouh says, who is also a partner in Sterling Market. "We're using Mr. Bing to anchor the project, and later on, we'll move into something more permanent within the hall."

Mr. Bing specializes in creamy, paper-thin ribbons, which are shaved off a huge cylindrical block at superhigh speeds to create what Barouh calls “shaved ice cream.” Customers often describe its consistency as frozen cotton candy and compare its appearance to a carnation flower.

Within Sterling Market, Mr. Bing's shop is similar to the inside of its food truck kitchen, showing customers just how the Taiwanese-inspired dessert is created. The menu mirrors the Mr. Bing truck too, featuring flavors like coconut and green tea — a homage to the treat's Asian roots — along with chocolate and original sweet milk. In the near future, Barouh plans to launch a Mr. Bing popsicle line aptly named Bing Pops. Eventually, he foresees Mr. Bing offering unique flavors available exclusively on the food truck or in store.

When Sterling Market officially opens, which Barouh loosely estimates will be in a year or so, Mr. Bing will move into a permanent space just a few feet away from where it is now. In the meantime, Barouh, along with partners Sam Herzberg and Richard Do, are in the process of securing tenants for 18 spaces within the market.

Owner Ryan Barouh says customers often liken the look of his shaved ice cream to a carnation.
Photo courtesy of Mr. Bing
Owner Ryan Barouh says customers often liken the look of his shaved ice cream to a carnation.
Photo courtesy of Mr. Bing

"We're looking to add a smorgasbord of different food concepts," Barouh says. "The only theme is each business has to offer a visual experience. Basically, things that are fit for Instagram or Snapchat. It can't just be an awesome taco that is dumped into a wrapper."

He and his partners envision Sterling Market as a way to "bring back Lincoln Road."

"It's not just about creating a food hall," Barouh says. "It's about giving innovative local entrepreneurs a chance to thrive. We want to create a great platform for them to succeed."

Sterling Market is the third food hall slated to open in the Lincoln Road area. The Lincoln Eatery, a hall planned for South Beach, is slated to open in fall 2018. It will be followed by a Time Out Market, a concept modeled after the Lisbon flagship, which will be located on the ground floor of a parking garage in Miami Beach. In Miami-Dade County, five other food halls are expected to open in the next year, including the Wynwood Food Hall, La Centrale in Brickell City Centre, New Orleans' St. Roch Market in the Design District, CentralFare in BrightLine's Miami Central Station, and the Citadel on the edge of Little River.

Barouh is confident that Sterling Market will stand out. "This is all about experience," he says. "It's a place that will go beyond just offering good food."

Besides the food hall, Barouh plans to expand to West Palm Beach this year and remains on the lookout for other potential storefront locations within South Florida.

Mr. Bing. Lincoln Road Mall, 927 Lincoln Rd. #112, Miami Beach; 888-606-2464; mrbing.com. Monday through Sunday 1 to 10 p.m. Mr. Bing is still parked at the Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, Monday 6 to 10 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday 4 to 10 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday 2 to 10 p.m.

Clarissa Buch
When it comes to eating in South Florida, Clarissa Buch explains it all. Named a “Local Expert” by Tasting Table, Clarissa Buch writes about Miami’s food and culture for local and national publications. You can find her inside various restaurants where she asks, photographs, and eats way too much (in that order).
