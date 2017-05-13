Five Stories to Help Make This The Best Mother's Day Ever

EXPAND Move over, mimosas: Steak 954 has cocktails for brunch with Mom. Courtesy of Steak 954

Being a mom is a tough job that requires heavy lifting, wiping away tears, and pulling out your wallet on a regular basis. The only payback? Mother's Day!

This Sunday, it's time to show Mom you care about her through lots of flowers, candy, and brunch. If you haven't made plans, there's still time. From doughnuts delivered to her doorstep to a brunch complete with bottomless mimosas, here's everything you need to show your first true love that she means more to you than the occasional $20 loan.

EXPAND Artisan Beach House Courtesy of Artisan Beach House

Mother's Day 2017 Brunch and Dinner in Miami

It's time to raise a glass and toast to Mom, and while you're at it, take her out to a memorable brunch. Nothing says "you're awesome" better than a killer buffet and bottomless drinks. Here's a list of Miami restaurants eager to make mothers feel special. Reservations are strongly suggested, and tax and tip are not included in the price.

EXPAND Cheers to Mom! Courtesy of Steak 954

Best Broward Brunch Spots for Mother's Day 2017

Sure, maybe she was a bit of a nag while you were growing up (that room wasn't going to clean itself), and she might occasionally remind you she is still waiting for grandkids (the clock is ticking), but she's still your mother, and she's surely done a lot for you over the years. This Mother's Day, say thanks by treating her to a kick-ass brunch. Here are some Broward hot spots that will make her happy. Reservations are strongly suggested, and gratuity and tax are not included in prix-fixe prices.

Courtesy Salty Donut

The Salty Donut and MDoughW Create Indulgent Mother's Day UberEats Collab

Good news, Miami. This weekend is about to get a lot sweeter. On Saturday, May 13, the Salty Donut and MDoughW will launch an exclusive dessert box on UberEats.

Handmade chocolates Photo by Stian Roenning

Inside the Fontainebleau Miami Beach's Candy Factory and Bakery

Mother's Day is this weekend, and if you haven't made any plans for Mom, there's still time to make this Sunday her sweetest day yet. Most locals might know that Miami Beach's iconic Fontainebleau is the home to several fine-dining establishments, such as Scott Conant's Scarpetta, Michael Mina's Stripsteak, and Hakkasan, but few are aware the megaresort also holds an awe-inspiring bakery and candy factory.

Glass & Vine

Glass & Vine's Giorgio Rapicavoli Dishes About What Every Brunch Needs

For Chopped champion Giorgio Rapicavoli, brunch at Glass & Vine is about fresh ingredients served in a green and vibrant environment. The restaurant's location in Coconut Grove's Peacock Park sets the scene for a picnic-style meal, where dishes are best shared while rays of sunshine peak through oversize umbrellas and birds chatter above in trees.

