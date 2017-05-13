menu

Five Stories to Help Make This The Best Mother's Day Ever

The 12 Best South Florida Burgers to Celebrate National Burger Month


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Five Stories to Help Make This The Best Mother's Day Ever

Saturday, May 13, 2017 at 8 a.m.
By Laine Doss
Move over, mimosas: Steak 954 has cocktails for brunch with Mom.EXPAND
Move over, mimosas: Steak 954 has cocktails for brunch with Mom.
Courtesy of Steak 954
A A

Being a mom is a tough job that requires heavy lifting, wiping away tears, and pulling out your wallet on a regular basis. The only payback? Mother's Day!

This Sunday, it's time to show Mom you care about her through lots of flowers, candy, and brunch. If you haven't made plans, there's still time. From doughnuts delivered to her doorstep to a brunch complete with bottomless mimosas, here's everything you need to show your first true love that she means more to you than the occasional $20 loan.

Artisan Beach HouseEXPAND
Artisan Beach House
Courtesy of Artisan Beach House

Mother's Day 2017 Brunch and Dinner in Miami
It's time to raise a glass and toast to Mom, and while you're at it, take her out to a memorable brunch. Nothing says "you're awesome" better than a killer buffet and bottomless drinks. Here's a list of Miami restaurants eager to make mothers feel special. Reservations are strongly suggested, and tax and tip are not included in the price.

Cheers to Mom!EXPAND
Cheers to Mom!
Courtesy of Steak 954

Best Broward Brunch Spots for Mother's Day 2017
Sure, maybe she was a bit of a nag while you were growing up (that room wasn't going to clean itself), and she might occasionally remind you she is still waiting for grandkids (the clock is ticking), but she's still your mother, and she's surely done a lot for you over the years. This Mother's Day, say thanks by treating her to a kick-ass brunch. Here are some Broward hot spots that will make her happy. Reservations are strongly suggested, and gratuity and tax are not included in prix-fixe prices.

Five Stories to Help Make This The Best Mother's Day Ever
Courtesy Salty Donut

The Salty Donut and MDoughW Create Indulgent Mother's Day UberEats Collab
Good news, Miami. This weekend is about to get a lot sweeter. On Saturday, May 13, the Salty Donut and MDoughW will launch an exclusive dessert box on UberEats.

Handmade chocolates
Handmade chocolates
Photo by Stian Roenning

Inside the Fontainebleau Miami Beach's Candy Factory and Bakery
Mother's Day is this weekend, and if you haven't made any plans for Mom, there's still time to make this Sunday her sweetest day yet. Most locals might know that Miami Beach's iconic Fontainebleau is the home to several fine-dining establishments, such as Scott Conant's Scarpetta, Michael Mina's Stripsteak, and Hakkasan, but few are aware the megaresort also holds an awe-inspiring bakery and candy factory.

Five Stories to Help Make This The Best Mother's Day Ever
Glass & Vine

Glass & Vine's Giorgio Rapicavoli Dishes About What Every Brunch Needs
For Chopped champion Giorgio Rapicavoli, brunch at Glass & Vine is about fresh ingredients served in a green and vibrant environment. The restaurant's location in Coconut Grove's Peacock Park sets the scene for a picnic-style meal, where dishes are best shared while rays of sunshine peak through oversize umbrellas and birds chatter above in trees.

Related Stories

Laine Doss
Laine Doss is the food and spirits editor for Miami New Times, covering the restaurant and bar scene in South Florida. She has been featured on Cooking Channel’s Eat Street and Food Network’s Great Food Truck Race. Doss won an Alternative Weekly award for her feature on what it’s like to wait tables. In a previous life, she appeared off-Broadway and shook many a cocktail as a bartender at venues in South Florida and New York City. When she’s not writing, you can find Doss running some marathon then celebrating at the nearest watering hole.
Use Current Location

Related Locations

miles
Fontainebleau Miami Beach
More Info
More Info

4441 Collins Ave.
Miami Beach, FL 33140

305-538-2000

www.fontainebleau.com

miles
Glass & Vine
More Info
More Info

2820 McFarlane Rd.
Coconut Grove, FL 33133

305-200-5268

www.glassandvine.com

miles
The Salty Donut
More Info
More Info

50 NW 23rd St.
Miami, FL 33127

305-925-8126

saltydonut.com

In Case You Missed It

Popular Stories

 

Sponsor Content

©2017 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >