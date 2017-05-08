Best Broward Brunch Spots for Mother's Day 2017

EXPAND Cheers to Mom! Courtesy of Steak 954

Sure, maybe she was a bit of a nag while you were growing up (that room wasn't going to clean itself), and she might occasionally remind you she is still waiting for grandkids (the clock is ticking), but she's still your mother, and she's surely done a lot for you over the years. This Mother's Day, say thanks by treating her to a kick-ass brunch. Here are some Broward hot spots that will make her happy. Reservations are strongly suggested, and gratuity and tax are not included in prix-fixe prices.

American Social

10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., bottomless specials 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., at 721 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale;

954-764-7005; americansocialbar.com/las-olas.

Enjoy a classic brunch buffet with made-to-order omelets, fresh-pressed Belgian waffles, prime rib, and chilled snow crab legs. Moms receive a complimentary glass of sparkling rosé and bottomless mimosas and bloody marys for an extra $12. Brunch costs $26.95.

EXPAND Crab eggs Benedict Courtesy of Cocoa Asian Bistro

Coco Asian Bistro

11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 841 Cordova Rd., Fort Lauderdale; 954-525-3541; cocoasianbistro.com.

Asian-inspired brunch includes variations on classics, such as crab eggs Benedict, pandan pancakes, and matcha mochi waffles. Prices range from $12 to $15. Unlimited mimosas and bloody marys are available for $19 per person.

EXPAND Mother's Day brunch at Council Oak Steaks & Seafood offers unlimited Taittinger Brut La Française. Courtesy of Council Oak Steaks & Seafood

Council Oak Steaks & Seafood

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood; 954-327-7501; seminolehardrockhollywood.com.

Related Stories Mother's Day 2017 Brunch and Dinner in Miami

This classic steakhouse at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino offers Mother’s Day brunch with unlimited Taittinger Brut La Française by the glass. For $89 per person, guests can choose from an expansive buffet — offering omelets, Belgian waffles, bananas foster, carved meats, a full raw bar, pasta, and made-to-order sushi — as well as unlimited mimosas, bloody marys, sangria, bellinis, and spiked lemonade.

EXPAND Whole-grain waffle with Nutella. Courtesy of Experimar

Louie Bossi Ristorante & Pizzeria

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1032 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 954-356-6699; and 120 E. Palmetto Park Rd., Boca Raton; 561-336-6699; louiebossi.com.

Snag a spot in the courtyard and enjoy favorites such as whole-grain Nutella waffles with toasted hazelnuts, chocolate, maple syrup, and butter ($12.50) or scrambled eggs on avocado toast with grilled artisan bread, arugula, and tomato salad ($13.50). Unlimited mimosas, bloody marys, Bossi bellinis, or Aperol spritzes cost $13 with purchase of an entrée.

EXPAND Relax in Oceans 234 lounge.. Courtesy of Oceans 234

Oceans 234

11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. (complimentary family photos begin at 11 a.m.) at 234 N. Ocean Dr., Deerfield Beach; 954-428-2539; oceans234.com.

Complimentary family photos kick off Mother's Day brunch at this beachside eatery. Menu highlights include a very berry pancake stack with Knob Creek maple syrup, whipped wild-berry butter, and fresh berries ($13); sweet potato hash with poached eggs, turkey sausage, bell pepper, feta, kale, and multigrain toast ($14); lobster mac n' cheese with a half-pound lobster tail, rigatoni, and mascarpone cheese sauce ($37); macadamia mahi-mahi with coconut basmati, garlic green beans, and papaya mango salsa; and a crab-cake BLT.

Rocco's Tacos

11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at 1313 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 954-524-9550; additional locations at roccostacos.com.

Enjoy brunch Mexican-style with huevos rancheros divorciados ($13) and a wet burrito con huevos ($12). For $12, add endless mimosas or bloody marys.

EXPAND Brunch with a view at Shooters. Courtesy of Shooter's

Shooters Waterfront

10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at 3033 NE 32nd Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-566-2855; shooterswaterfront.com.

Treat Mom to scenic views, a complimentary mimosa, and an assortment of artisanal cheesees, antipasto, salads, a prime-rib carving station, an omelet station, pancakes, desserts, and other goodies. Brunch costs $59 plus $20 for bottomless mimosas and bloody marys. Complimentary valet parking and boat docking are available.

Steak 954

11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 401 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 954-414-8333; steak954.me.

This classy waterfront spot is offering savory dishes such as a crab and avocado Benedict with tomato hollandaise ($18), short-rib Benedict on potato pancake ($15), Cuban-style egg sandwich ($14), and vanilla French toast with dulce de leche ($14). Steak 954 also has some new cocktails, including the Layover, made with Sailor Jerry spiced rum, house cold-brew, ginger, and lime ($14); Thames Lemonade, containing Fords gin, Dolin Genepy, basil, blackberry, and lemon bitters ($14); and Le Japonais, with VSOP Armagnac, Orgeat, Angostura, and Veuve Clicquot ($14).

