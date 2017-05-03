Mother's Day 2017 Brunch and Dinner in Miami

EXPAND Artisan Beach House Courtesy of Artisan Beach House

It's time to raise a glass and toast to Mom, and while you're at it, take her out to a memorable brunch. Nothing says "you're awesome" better than a killer buffet and bottomless drinks. Here's a list of Miami restaurants eager to make mothers feel special. Reservations are strongly suggested, and tax and tip are not included in the price.

EXPAND American Social Courtesy of American Social

American Social Brickell

11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 690 SW First Ct., Miami; 305-223-7005; americansocialbar.com.

Head to the Miami River location, where moms begin with a complimentary glass of sparkling rosé before enjoying apple walnut French toast ($17.50), pork belly Benedict ($17.50), and steak huevos rancheros ($19.50), as well as mimosas, Moët mimosas, and Chandon rosé. Brunch costs $26.95, and bottomless mimosa and bloody mary packages start at $12. Reservation bookings for groups of all sizes may be requested from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. or from 1 to 3 p.m.

Artisan Beach House

Noon to 3:30 p.m. at 10295 Collins Ave., Bal Harbour; 305-455-5460; artisanbeachhouse.com.

Chef Paula DaSilva has created a delectable brunch menu worthy of Mother's Day. Enjoy baked farm eggs with truffle oil, served with a side of charred bread ($12), or go for a heartier prime rib eggs Benedict served with an English muffin, caramelized onions, and horseradish cream ($23). Mom will be stoked with the charred kale salad topped with squash, poblano, Minas cheese, and a black garlic dressing ($15). There's also a focaccia fried egg melt with mortadella, salami, soppressata, manchego, piquillos, and house-made olive spread ($18). Matriarchs with a sweet tooth will find pleasure in Nutella French toast topped with caramelized bananas ($18).

EXPAND Bagatelle Courtesy of Bagatelle

Bagatelle

Noon to 6 p.m. at 220 21st St., Miami Beach; 305-704-3900; bagatellemiami.com.

Bagatelle will celebrate Mother's Day with a selection of delicious items, from Belgian waffles to the Bagatelle burger, while providing music by Vincent Daubas. There's also a great selection of libations to keep Mama happy. Prices range from $14 to $36.

Bakehouse Brasserie

11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 808 First St., Miami Beach; 305-434-8249; bakehousesouthbeach.com.

Moms will be greeted to a saxophonist playing live jazz as they enjoy bottomless mimosas and favorites such as croissant French toast, the Bakehouse Benedict, and avocado toast at this cozy Parisian café. Prices range from $13 to $39.

EXPAND Big Easy Winebar & Grill Courtesy of Grove Bay Hospitality

Big Easy Winebar & Grill

11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 701 S. Miami Ave., Miami; 786-814-5955; bigeasy.miami.

Brickell City Centre's South African restaurant offers mothers a complimentary glass of prosecco. Enjoy grilled Nigerian prawns seasoned with garlic butter and peri-peri chili sauce ($38); toasted couscous risotto with baby shiitake mushrooms, butternut, kale, and Parmesan-thyme cream ($26); chili-coffee-rubbed pork flatbread with seasonal apples, braai "barbecue" sauce, and fresh mozzarella ($11); and Durban bunny chow, slow-roasted lamb shank served in an artisanal bread bowl ($35).

EXPAND Bird & Bone Courtesy of Bird and Bone

Bird & Bone

7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 4041 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-424-1234; birdandbone.com.

Richard Hales' acclaimed restaurant at the Confidante offers Mother's Day brunch with a Southern twist. À la carte options include fire-roasted clams, Hales' hot chicken and waffle, and a sweet glazed city ham Benedict. Prices range from $9 to $28.

BLT Prime

11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 4400 NW 87th Ave., Doral; 305-591-6606; bltrestaurants.com/blt-prime/miami.

Mom can enjoy her day overlooking the Blue Monster golf course at this modern American steakhouse, which will offer a special buffet with multiple stations, including made-to-order omelets, pancakes, Belgian waffles, and French toast; a chef's carving board; and other tasty specials such as oysters, snow crab claws, Merlot-braised short ribs, shrimp 'n' grits, and salmon with creamed leeks and champagne velouté. Desserts include key lime shooters, amores brownies, and mini éclairs and cream puffs. The cost is $85 for adults and $40 for children. Bottomless mimosas and bloody marys cost an additional $100.

Bulla Gastrobar

10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 2500 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Coral Gables;305-441-0107; and 5335 NW 87th Ave., Doral; 305-260-6543; bullagastrobar.com.

Channeling the quintessential tapas bar in Spain, Bulla's two locations welcome all mothers to enjoy the day with Spanish-style dishes such as bikini — quail eggs, brioche, serrano ham, tetilla cheese, and béchamel; huevos benedictos — poached eggs, hollandaise sauce, seared chorizo, and asparagus; and huevos "Bulla" — eggs, homemade potato chips, serrano ham, potato foam, and truffle oil. End the meal like a true Spaniard with churros and chocolate. Brunch costs $27 per person and $15 extra for unlimited mimosas and sangria.

EXPAND Charcoal Garden Bar + Grill Photo by Andrea Lorena

Charcoal Garden Bar + Grill

11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 82 NW 29th St., Miami; 786-646-2998; charcoalmiami.com.

Moms will fancy a special brunch along with a gift from Charcoal: an organic herb plant with roots to grow. Begin with a wide selection of artisan breads from Zak the Baker before enjoying an array of salads and fresh lime ceviche accented with sea salt, sweet potatoes, crispy corn, and avocado crema. Choose from traditional brunch items such as farm-fresh, made-to-order poached eggs; breakfast sausage from Proper Sausages; and classic quiche Lorraine with Miami Smokers bacon and caramelized onions or spinach and mushrooms. Main courses showcase the restaurant's Josper grill, which uses 100 percent charcoal, and include Vietnamese-style chicken thighs in a nuoc cham sauce with a mint-cilantro carrot salad. Enjoy brunch alfresco in the courtyard or in the air-conditioned conservatory while soaking up the trendy atmosphere of the Wynwood Yard. The cost is $35 for adults and $20 for children 12 and younger.

DB Bistro Moderne

Noon to 2:30 p.m. at 255 Biscayne Blvd. Way, Miami; 305-421-8800; dbbistro.com/miami.

The legendary French bistro will offer a three-course prix fixe that includes spring pea soup, corn ravioli, baked salmon, steak frites, crab Benedict, and strawberry shortcake. Sip unlimited bloody marys or savor unique champagne cocktails that will sate mimosa cravings. Gift bags filled with French macarons will be given to all moms. The cost is $55 plus $35 for unlimited bloody marys and champagne cocktails and $30 for kids 12 and younger.

Della Test Kitchen

Noon to 10 p.m. at 56 NW 29th St., Miami; 305-351-0366; dellabowls.com.

Celebrating moms all weekend, this healthy Wynwood hot spot is offering half off any of its healthful bowls. House favorites include the Forbidden Bowl, channeling Asian-inspired flavors such as black coconut rice, broccoli, sweet potato, raw roots topped with toasted almonds and ginger tamari sauce. Prices range from $5.25 to $8.25.

The Dutch

7 to 11:30 a.m. at 2201 Collins Ave. Miami Beach; 305-938-3111; thedutchmiami.com.

Moms will receive a complimentary glass of prosecco while enjoying lobster Benedict ($25) or banana walnut French toast with smoked maple syrup ($19). There's also the Whatever, Whenever — two eggs any style with skillet potatoes, toast, and choice of bacon or sausage ($29); and the Breakfast Table — a freshly prepared selection of breads and pastries, cereals, yogurt, omelets made to order, Belgian waffles, cured meats, cheeses, tropical fruits, and juice bar ($40).

Essensia Restaurant & Lounge

11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at 3025 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-908-5458; thepalmshotel.com/dining.

Under the direction of Chef Julie Frans, this farm-to-table brunch at the Palms Hotel & Spa includes salads, flatbreads, and sliders plus breakfast favorites, freshly blended smoothies, and house-pressed juices and libations. Brunch costs $75 per adult, which includes one mimosa, and $35 for children 12 and younger.

Glass & Vine

10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at 2820 McFarlane Rd., Coconut Grove; 305-200-5268; glassandvine.com.

Located in Peacock Park in the heart of the Grove, this European-inspired eatery offers a beautiful setting and delicious fare. Moms receive a complimentary glass of prosecco and enjoy favorites such as watermelon salad with lime crema, cotija cheese, cilantro, and jalapeño ($10); semolina lemon buttermilk pancakes topped with vanilla-maple syrup and whipped butter ($12); and coquito French toast, prepared with coconut, cinnamon, and vanilla-maple syrup ($12). There's also a hearty huevos rotos, with fried eggs, raw tomato, cured ham, and a side of homestyle potatoes ($14).

Jaya at the Setai

10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. 2001 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 855-923-7899; thesetaihotel.com/jaya.php.

Jaya will offer live jazz and a full buffet where moms can enjoy an Indian station with butter chicken and curry fish; an Asian station featuring pad thai going sod, red pork curry, and fried flat noodles; as well as caramelized leg of lamb, Alaskan king crab legs, and snow crab claws. Mothers will also receive a special treat at the end of the meal. Brunch costs $125 per person.

EXPAND Courtesy of the restaurant

Juvia

Noon to 3 p.m. at 1111 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach; 305-763-8272; juviamiami.com.

French, Japanese, and Peruvian cuisine converge at this James Beard Award-winning restaurant. Moms will be treated to a $23 prix fixe that includes watermelon salad, containing nodini cheese, cantaloupe spheres, baby arugula, feta crumbles, and pata negra; lomo saltado, which includes sautéed beef tenderloin, red onion, tomato, jasmine rice, and a sunny-side-up egg; and roasted young organic chicken with butternut squash purée, frisée, baby roasted beets, and white soy demi-glace. Desserts include ginger lemongrass bavaroise, a hazelnut yule log, and a classic crème caramel.

Le Zoo

11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 9700 Collins Ave., Bal Harbour; 305-602-9663; lezoo.com.

Combine a day of shopping with mom at Bal Harbour Shops with brunch at Stephen Starr's upscale French brasserie. Enjoy champagne and classic dishes such as eggs Benedict ($16) or a Gruyère omelet with fine herbs ($15).

Lightkeepers

12:30 to 3 p.m. at 455 Grand Bay Dr.; Key Biscayne; 305-365-4156; ritzcarlton.com/en/hotels/miami/key-biscayne/dining/lightkeepers.

Recently opened at the Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne, Lightkeepers will host a buffet feast that includes a raw bar, custom omelets, a waffle station, and baked goods, as well as numerous specialties such as chive garlic custard with crisp slab bacon in an egg and seared sea bass with roasted root vegetables and key lime butter sauce. Don't miss the coal-roasted forest mushroom risotto. End the celebratory meal with Grand Marnier hazelnut cake and white peach crème brûlée. A children's buffet will also be available. Brunch costs $125 per adult and $45 per child and includes valet parking.

EXPAND Lobster Bar Sea Grille Courtesy of Lobster Bar Sea Grille

Lobster Bar Sea Grille

3 p.m. to midnight at 404 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-377-2675; buckheadrestaurants.com.

The luxurious eatery will open earlier on Mother's Day, at 3 p.m. Guests can partake of fresh dishes such as lobster morsels with Greek honey mustard aloe or chili lobster with mildly spicy chili butter sauce and grilled shishito peppers. Meat eaters will be happy with the Miyazaki 100 percent Japanese Wagyu Kobe filet mignon. Caviar and champagne are available as well, because Mom deserves the best.

Lolo's Surf Cantina

8 a.m. to 11 p.m. at 161 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; 305-735-6973; loloscantina.com.

Order a plate of Mexican chilaquiles ($13) — a tortilla casserole with a fried egg, black beans, queso fresco, and crema that's covered with a choice of red or green sauce — or a wild mushroom and epazote quesadilla ($7). Either will go down great with a cold Negra Modelo beer ($7) or a Sayulita Sunset cocktail ($14), made with mezcal, blood orange, lime, agave, and bitters. Afterward, take Mom for a stroll on the beach, only steps away from the restaurant.

Los Fuegos

Noon to 4 p.m. at 3201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 786-655-5610; faena.com/miami-beach/restaurant/los-fuegos-by-francis-mallmann.

Los Fuegos will offer a Sunday asado for Mother's Day. This open-fire barbecue is a time for family and friends to gather and celebrate Mom. Brunch costs $95 per adult and $45 for children aged 5 to 12.

Macchialina

6 to 11 p.m. at 820 Alton Rd., Miami Beach; 305-534-2124; macchialina.com.

For one day only, the mothers of chefs Michael Pirolo and Craig Giunta will take over the kitchen to create a menu of authentic Italian food, complete with secret family recipes, in honor of Mother's Day. Guests will enjoy a four-course meal served family-style, beginning with Italian wedding soup and continuing with an eggplant trio: stuffed, alla parmigiana, and grilled. The second course is La Genovese — short ribs, peas, and parmigiana — and panook mare e monte, with calamaretti, tomato, and Rossi sausage. The third course is each mom's original stuffed pepper recipe. Desserts include ricotta cheesecake, biscotti, and salami al cioccolato. Dinner costs $55 per person and $25 for children 10 and younger.

Nautilus Cabana Club

11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at 1825 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-503-5700; sixtyhotels.com/nautilus-south-beach.

Chef Richard Fuentes will serve a brunch buffet that includes truffle mac 'n' cheese, assorted meats, cheese, omelets, churrasco, and decadent desserts. Ladies will receive a complimentary mimosa upon arrival. Enjoy the live Cuban band Chaing y Su Trova Espiritúana.

EXPAND NaiYaRa Courtesy of NaiYaRa

NaiYaRa

Noon to 3 p.m. at 1854 Bay Rd., Miami Beach; 786-275-6005; naiyara.com.

Those looking to take Mom to an innovative Thai-inspired menu will find the perfect fit with Chef Bee's Sunset Harbour eatery, NaiYaRa. Enjoy fried duck and biscuits, soft-shell crab buns, Thai salmon poke, steak and egg bánh mì, and Korean short ribs and eggs. Prices range from $9 to $20.

EXPAND Pisco y Nazca Courtesy of Pisco y Nazca

Pisco y Nazca

10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 8405 Mills Dr., Miami; 305-630-3844; and 8551 NW 53rd St., Doral; 786-805-4344; piscoynazca.com.

At this ceviche gastrobar with two locations, all mothers will receive a complimentary glass of rosé before indulging in a brunch tasting menu with dishes such as smoked salmon and cachapa, shrimp 'n' waffle, croque-madame à la Peruvian, and cuatro leches. Prices range from $12 to $24.

Quattro Gastronomia Italiana

Noon to 11 p.m. at 1014 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach; 305-531-4833; quattromiami.com.

This popular Northern Italian restaurant will offer a three-course menu that includes antipasti of frittura di calamari e verdure — fried calamari, vegetables, and spiced marinara sauce ($22); tortino di spinaci e caption — spinach and goat cheese quiche ($19); and insalata astice — Maine lobster atop frisée with citrus and champagne vinaigrette ($26). And those are just the starters. For the main course, Mom can choose scalatielli bottarga e vongole — homemade pasta with bottarga and vongole ($32); arrosto di manzo al forno — roast beef with Barolo reduction and mushroom ragout ($42); or sogliola alla mugnaia — fillet of Dover sole with a lemon caper sauce ($50). Save room for freshly baked Italian pastries ($14).

The River Yacht Club

Noon to 5 p.m. at 401 SW Third Ave., Miami; 305-200-5716; riveryachtclub.com.

This luxurious spot located on the Miami River will host a Mother's Day edition of its popular brunch party, Rock My Boat. Brunch is served à la carte and includes lobster Benedict ($36), grilled skirt steak with eggs ($32), French toast with berries and crème anglaise ($19), and other favorites. As a bonus, the first 50 people to make reservations will receive a River Yacht Club-branded swag bag filled with goodies such as a gift certificate for Kendra Scott jewelry.

Rust Wynwood

10 a.m. to midnight at 2621 NW Second Ave., Miami; 305-576-6811; rustwynwood.com.

Rust will offer a special menu that includes the Rust Sunriser (potato hash and vegetable casserole topped with two sunny-side-up eggs), Duth Baby (a German-style pancake served with seasonal fruits and berry coulis), breakfast flatbread (goat cheese, onions, roasted tomatoes, and smoked salmon topped with a fried egg), and shrimp tartan (house-made focaccia toast served with sautéed shrimp, fresh avocado purée, tomato and pepper salsa, and radish). Pair those items with a sparkling sangria, made with champagne, lemon juice, simple syrup, and strawberry purée, or mojito sangria (white wine, Stella Artois, mint, lemon, and simple syrup). Cheers to Mom!

Seaspice

1 to 3 p.m. at 422 NW North River Dr., Miami; 305-440-4200; seaspicemiami.com.

Raise a glass or two or three at this Miami River eatery, where moms get free champagne. Along with traditional brunch service, there will also be a live band, performers, giveaways, and a photo booth to help preserve the happy memories.

EXPAND Scarpetta Photo by Michael Pisarri

Scarpetta

Noon to 10 p.m. at 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 877-326-7412; fontainebleau.com/mothersday.

Scott Conant's renowned Italian eatery at the Fontainebleau will present a buffet feast with Italian meats and cheeses, a frittata station, a carving station, seafood on ice, salads, a pasta station, and decadent desserts.

The buffet costs $85 per adult and $42.50 per child under 12.

Terrazza at Shore Club

7 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-695-3226; morganshotelgroup.com/originals/originals-shore-club-south-beach/eat-drink/terrazza.

The perfect spot to enjoy Miami's beautiful weather, Terrazza offers an alfresco bunch buffet with an omelet station, wood-oven pizzas, antipasto, a charcuterie and cheese station, a seafood station, and desserts. Each mom receives a complimentary rose upon arrival. Brunch costs $59 per person and includes bottomless mimosas and bellinis.

The Rusty Pelican

9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at 3201 Rickenbacker Cswy., Key Biscayne; 305-361-3818; therustypelican.com.

Dazzle her with an unbeatable waterfront view while enjoying a special brunch in this newly renovated landmark eatery. The Rusty Pelican will offer buffet items such as sliced seasonal fresh fruit, assorted bagels and cream cheese, sushi, a raw bar, ceviche, tartare, and American caviar as well as made-to-order omelets, eggs Benedict, and chorizo and pepper jack cheese scrambled eggs. Sweet breakfast creations include banana French toast crusted with Frosted Flakes. There will also be fried chicken 'n' waffles, seafood paella, and pan-seared branzino with purple cauliflower crème and seared CAB prime rib with wild mushroom truffle demi-glace. The meal also includes a specialty cocktail, bottomless mimosas, and a complimentary rose for mom. The cost is $85 per adult and $35 per child.

Sugar Factory

7 a.m. to midnight at 1144 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; 305-604-0323; sugarfactory.com.

South Florida's celebrated sweets shop will offer a three-course prix fixe for Mother's Day. Enjoy favorites such as chicken 'n' waffles, eggs Benedict, and New-York-style cheesecake. Brunch costs $55 and includes a glass of champagne and a sweet surprise giveaway.

EXPAND Upland Miami Courtesy of Upland Miami

Upland Miami

11:30 to 3 p.m. at 49 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-602-9998; uplandmiami.com.

Upland's bottomless brunch includes unlimited rounds of bloody marys, mimosas, or draft rosé, along with the Upland cheeseburger ($19) and a smoked and preserved board ($35).

EXPAND Verde at Pérez Art Museum Miami Courtesy of Verde

Verde

11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 1103 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-375-8252; pamm.org/dining.

Pérez Art Museum Miami's restaurant, Verde, will offer a mother-inspired brunch featuring sweet potato pancakes, eggs Benedict, and lemon ricotta cheesecake with blackberry compote. Fine art and breathtaking views are bonuses. Prices range from $8 to $26.

Vida

Noon to 3 p.m. at 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 877-326-7412; fontainebleau.com/mothersday.

The Fontainebleau's contemporary American brasserie will host a Mother's Day brunch that includes charred octopus salad, chef-inspired tapas, a Chateaubriand carving station, seafood cioppino, and lemon zest panna cotta. The cost is $68 per adult and $34 per child under 12. Moms also receive a complimentary Fontainebleau scented candle.

Yardbird Southern Table & Bar

11 a.m. to midnight at 1600 Lenox Ave., Miami Beach; 305-538-5220; runchickenrun.com.

This South Beach purveyor of Southern comfort food offers authentic fried chicken ($14) inspired by a 27-hour recipe created by owner John Kunkel's grandmother. Yardbird will also offer favorites such as Momma's biscuits ($7), shrimp 'n' grits ($28), a smoked brisket sandwich ($16), and chicken 'n' watermelon waffles ($36).

