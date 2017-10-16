Moscow Restauranteur Arkadiy Novikov to Open First U.S. Restaurant in Downtown Miami

Arkadiy Novikov, a well-known restauranteur from Moscow, will open his first U.S. establishment at the Met 1 in Downtown Miami.

Novikov Restaurant & Bar, a pan-Asian concept with locations in London, Dubai, and Moscow, is expected to debut in winter 2018 on the first level of the 40-floor condominium building, according to its website.

Arkadiy Novikov, who owns more than 50 restaurants across Moscow and has worked as a caterer to Putin's Kremlin, felt Miami was a perfect fit for his brand because of the city's international allure, according to Ashlie Rolfe, who represents the forthcoming restaurant.