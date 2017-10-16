Moscow Restauranteur Arkadiy Novikov to Open First U.S. Restaurant in Downtown Miami

Arkadiy Novikov, a well-known restauranteur from Moscow, will open his first U.S. establishment at the Met 1 in Downtown Miami.
Novikov Restaurant & Bar, a pan-Asian concept with locations in London, Dubai, and Moscow, is expected to debut in winter 2018 on the first level of the 40-floor condominium building, according to its website.
Arkadiy Novikov, who owns more than 50 restaurants across Moscow and has worked as a caterer to Putin's Kremlin, felt Miami was a perfect fit for his brand because of the city's international allure, according to Ashlie Rolfe, who represents the forthcoming restaurant.
Facing Biscayne Bay, the 8,500 square-foot space, which previously hosted Chop House, will feature a 250-seat dining room with a cocktail bar, a sushi bar, a private dining area, and a chef's table. There will also be outdoor, waterfront seating.
While many of the restaurant's details are under wraps, the Miami outpost is expected to resemble Novikov London, offering dim sum, sushi, rice and noodle bowls, and charcoal grill and wok dishes. The restaurant will feature a seafood and vegetable display as well, where customers can handpick ingredients for their meal.
A menu for Novikov Miami is not yet available, but follows an Asian theme with various dishes rooted in Chinese, Malaysian, and Japanese cultures. Popular items at Novikov London, which may appear in Miami, include beef and foie gras dumplings; porcini and truffle rice; green cashew prawns; steamed scallops in soy and ginger; and wagyu and foie gras nigiri. Depending on size, prices average $10 to $30 per plate at Novikov London.
Novikov's locations in Moscow, London, and Dubai have received mixed reviews, which many noting that the sheer volume of choice turns away some diners. Jay Raynor's scathing 2012 review in the Guardian noted the restaurant was quite busy despite his reservations. "It's full; packed to the fake ironwork with the hooting and the depilated, the bronzed and Botoxed." All three current locations maintain a steady stream of clientele and often require a reservation to guarantee a table.
Novikov Restaurant & Bar. 300 S. Biscayne Blvd., Miami; novikovmiami.com. Opening date, hours of operation, and menus are not yet available.
